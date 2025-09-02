Nematicides Market worth $3.06 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The nematicides market is projected to reach USD 3.06 billion by 2030 from USD 2.25 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The nematicides market is driven by increasing crop losses caused by plant-parasitic nematodes, rising demand for high-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, and plantation crops, and the growing need to improve yields on limited arable land. Advances in seed-applied treatments, precision agriculture, and integrated pest management (IPM) have enhanced the effectiveness of nematode control, while stricter regulations on chemical fumigants are accelerating the adoption of bio-based alternatives. Additionally, continuous product innovations, supportive government policies, and strategic investments by agrochemical companies are further contributing to market growth.

By mode of application, soil dressing segment to hold significant market share

By mode of application, the soil dressing segment is estimated to hold a significant share of the nematicides market, owing to its effectiveness in directly targeting nematodes present in the soil where crop damage begins. This method allows uniform distribution of nematicides, ensuring better penetration into the root zone and providing prolonged protection against nematode infestations. Farmers across major agricultural regions prefer soil dressing because it enhances root establishment, improves nutrient uptake, and ultimately supports higher yields in crops such as vegetables, cereals, and pulses. The technique is particularly effective in intensive farming systems, where nematode pressure is high and consistent crop protection is critical. Additionally, advancements in formulation technologies, including granular and liquid soil-applied products, have made application easier, safer, and more efficient. As demand for sustainable crop protection grows, soil dressing continues to play a pivotal role by enabling precise application, reducing wastage, and maintaining its strong position in the nematicides market.

By crop type, fruits & vegetables segment to hold largest market share

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the nematicides market, supported by the high economic value of these crops and their greater susceptibility to nematode infestations. Root-knot and cyst nematodes are particularly damaging to crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, carrots, and citrus, causing significant yield and quality losses. As consumer demand for fresh and residue-free produce continues to grow, farmers are increasingly adopting both chemical and biological nematicides to safeguard productivity and maintain market standards. The intensive cultivation practices and year-round production cycles in horticulture further amplify nematode pressure, making effective management critical. In regions such as Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, large-scale fruit and vegetable production under protected cultivation systems has accelerated the use of advanced nematicide formulations, including seed-applied and bio-based products. This has reinforced the dominance of the fruits & vegetables segment in the nematicides market.

By region, North America to hold the largest market share

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global nematicides market, primarily due to the extensive cultivation of high-value crops such as soybeans, corn, cotton, and vegetables, which are highly vulnerable to nematode infestations. Plant-parasitic nematodes, particularly root-knot, soybean cyst, and lesion nematodes, cause substantial yield losses across the region, driving strong demand for effective management solutions. The large-scale, mechanized farming systems widely adopted in the US and Canada further support the use of nematicides, as farmers seek to maximize productivity and protect profitability on shrinking arable land.

The region's dominance is also reinforced by the rapid adoption of seed-applied nematicides and the integration of nematode control into precision agriculture practices. Farmers are increasingly relying on seed treatments that provide targeted, cost-effective, and season-long protection against nematodes, aligning with modern sustainable farming practices. Additionally, continuous innovation and product launches by leading agrochemical companies, coupled with strong research support from land-grant universities and government-backed extension programs, have ensured widespread awareness and adoption of advanced nematicide solutions across North America.

Furthermore, North America benefits from a favorable regulatory environment that encourages the introduction of biological and bio-based nematicides, complementing traditional chemical solutions. Growing consumer demand for residue-free produce and rising pressure to comply with environmental safety standards have further accelerated the shift toward sustainable products.

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Corteva (US), Novonesis Group (Denmark), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Syngenta (Switzerland), American Vanguard Corporation (US), and Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan).

