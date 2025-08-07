Needle-Free Technologies Projected to Reach $27.7 Billion Globally by 2030

"Revolutionizing Drug Delivery: How Needle-Free Injections Enhance Patient Comfort, Boost Pharmaceutical Outcomes, and Eliminate Traditional Injection Challenges"

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Needle-Free Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" is projected to increase from $17.0 billion in 2025 to $27.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2025 through 2030.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the global market for needle-free devices, exploring current trends, technological advances, and product performance. It examines product types such as needle-free injectors, inhaler technologies, transdermal patches, and other innovations. Applications include vaccines, pain management, insulin delivery, and pediatric care, with end-users spanning hospitals, homecare settings, and research institutions. The report also evaluates regional market prospects across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, while offering profiles of leading companies and their strategic initiatives.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the growing demand for painless, safer, and more convenient drug delivery methods, especially for vaccines, biologics, and chronic disease management. Innovations like jet injectors, microneedle patches, and smart digital systems are transforming patient care by improving comfort and efficiency. Technologies such as microneedles and nanocarriers enhance skin penetration and enable the delivery of complex molecules like insulin. Smart patches with embedded sensors further personalize treatment by monitoring health and adjusting medication release in real time, marking a significant leap toward continuous and patient-centric therapeutic solutions.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Incidence of Needlestick Injuries: Needlestick injuries are a major safety concern in healthcare, exposing workers to infections like HIV and hepatitis. As awareness of such risks and regulations attempting to prevent them increase, healthcare providers are turning to needle-free devices to reduce these risks and improve workplace safety.

Preference for Painless Drug Delivery: Many patients fear needles due to pain and discomfort. Needle-free technologies offer a less painful or even painless alternative, improving patient comfort and encouraging better adherence to treatment, especially for chronic conditions.

Demand for Home Healthcare and Self-Administration: With more patients managing their health at home, there's a growing need for easy-to-use, safe drug delivery methods. Needle-free devices support this trend by enabling self-administration without professional help, making home care more practical and appealing.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $15.5 billion Market size forecast $27.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.2% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru Market drivers • Increasing Incidence of Needlestick Injuries • Preference for Painless Drug Delivery • Growing Interest in Home Healthcare and Self-Administration

Interesting facts:

Needle-free injectors are devices that administer medications without using a needle. They work by pushing the medicine through the skin in less than third of a second using a high-pressure stream thinner than a human hair. This makes the process quick and almost painless.





Many people feel nervous about regular injections because of the needle. But needle-free injectors use compressed air or springs to gently push the medicine through tiny openings in the skin. Most people say it feels like a small "snap" or "flick," which helps reduce their fear and discomfort.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

- The global market for needle-free devices was valued at $15.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $27.7 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.



Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

- The driving factors, include the increasing incidence of needlestick injuries, growing preference for painless drug delivery, rising demand for home healthcare and self-administration, and innovations in needle-free devices.



What are the key challenges and opportunities of the market?

- The factors restraining the needle-free devices market include the high cost of needle-free technology, limitations in producing large volumes, and intravenous administration systems. The opportunities in the market include product innovation in needle-free devices and increasing investments in healthcare in emerging markets.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

- In this report, the market is segmented by product type, including needle-free injectors, transdermal patches and inhaler technologies. Based on application, the market is segmented into vaccines, pain management, insulin delivery and pediatric injections. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, and research and academic institutions.



Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?

- Needle-free injectors dominate the market, and this segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than the overall market during the forecast period.



Which region has the largest market share?

- The North American market for needle-free devices was valued at $6.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $12.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

AKRA DERMOJET

APTARGROUP INC.

ARX LLC.

ASTRAZENECA

AVAXZIPEN

CROSSJECT

ENDO INC.

GSK PLC.

HALOZYME INC.

MIKA MEDICAL CO.

NOVARTIS AG

NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES

PHARMAJET

PRESSPART VERWALTUNGS GMBH

VIATRIS INC.

Related reports:

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market: This report analyzes the global injectable drug delivery device market, segmented by product type, usage, administration route, therapeutic application, and end users. It highlights market trends, regional growth prospects, and supply chain dynamics, along with a competitive landscape featuring key players and their strategic developments. The insights aim to help stakeholders identify opportunities and make informed decisions in this evolving industry.

Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets: This report provides a detailed analysis of the global medical device technology market, focusing on the highest revenue-generating segments such as drug delivery systems, in vitro diagnostics, cardiovascular and imaging devices, orthopedics, and endoscopy. It explores market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and regulatory factors, while highlighting innovations and competitive strategies of major industry players. The market is segmented by device type, end user, and region, with in-depth coverage of countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Dental-specific technologies are excluded due to overlap with broader imaging categories.

