Near Field Communication (NFC) Market to Reach $54.52 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 14.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in need for convenient transfer and security of data and surge in proliferation of smartphones drive the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Near Field Communication (NFC) Market by Product Type (NFC Tags, NFC ICs/Chips, SIM Cards, NFC Readers, and Others), Operating Mode (Read/Write Mode, Peer-to-peer Mode, and Card Emulation Mode), and End User (Retail, Transportation, Automotive, Residential & Commercial, Medical & Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Banking & Finance, Hospitality, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global Near Field Communication (NFC) industry was estimated at $15.53 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $54.52 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in need for convenient transfer and security of data, surge in proliferation of smartphones, rise in focus toward providing improved customer experience, and growing demand for contactless payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic drive the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market. On the other hand, short operational range and security concerns restrain the growth to some extent. However, upsurge in adoption of NFC-enabled wearable technology and recent technological advancements in NFC are expected to pave the way for new opportunities in the future.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/759

Covid-19 scenario

The outbreak of covid-19 has given way to increase in demand for contactless solutions, thereby boosting the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market.

Also, rise in use of smart packaging for healthcare and increase in demand for NFC in emerging medical applications have supplemented the market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the NFC market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/759

The NFC Readers segment to lead the trail by 2028

Based on product type, the NFC readers segment accounted for more than one-third of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market share in 2019 and is anticipated to retain its dominance by the end of 2028, due to its emerging application areas as well as surge in demand of NFC readers in access control and authentication applications. The NFC tags segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. The high demand from payments and access control applications fuel the growth of the segment.

The Read/Write Mode segment to dominate

Based on operating mode, the read/write mode segment contributed to around two-thirds of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2028. This is attributed to the fact that this mode is witnessing extensive range of applications in the access control, transactions, business cards, marketing, and asset tracking. Simultaneously, the card emulation mode segment would register the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rising scope of an NFC enabled mobile device to function as a contactless smart card fuels the growth of the segment.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/759

North America had the major share in 2019

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market, owing to high spending on advanced technologies and developed network architecture in the province. The market across Asia-Pacific, at the same time, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.5% throughout the forecast period. This is due to increased adoption and awareness of NFC technology into the transportation and retail industry.

Frontrunners in the industry

Identive

Infineon Technologies

MagTek

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Thales Group

Broadcom Inc.

Sony Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Mobile Wallet Market Expected to Reach $7,580.1 Billion by 2027

Digital Signature Market is Expected to Reach $3,440 Million by 2022

5G Technology Market to Reach $667.90 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research