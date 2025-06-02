Near-Eye Display Market worth $6.65 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The near-eye display market is projected to reach USD 6.65 billion by 2030 from USD 2.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 25.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key drivers fueling the growth of the near-eye display market are the increasing demand for immersive technology that enhances user experience, particularly in AR and VR applications. Innovations in OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) and other microdisplay technologies facilitate the production of high-resolution, thin, and low-energy panels appropriate for head-mounted displays. The increasing use of near-eye displays in healthcare, defense, and other verticals is expanding their applications beyond just entertainment. They are used in remote surgery, simulation training, and mission planning applications. As the demand for more advanced augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities increases, these technological advancements are positioning panel-based near-eye displays as a core component of the emerging extended reality (XR) landscape.

Automotive segment to register highest CAGR in near-eye display market during forecast period.

The automotive segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the near-eye display market during the forecast period, led mainly by the growing acceptance of augmented reality (AR) head-mounted displays (HMDs). Automakers use AR HMDs for applications such as technician training, remote maintenance assistance, quality inspection, and assembly instruction. These products superimpose digital information onto the physical environment, enhancing accuracy, eliminating human error, and making productivity overall a better thing on factory floors and in service depots. AR is used more in design visualization, prototyping, and teamwork because of the shift toward smart manufacturing, automation, and connected cars. High-performance near-eye displays based on technologies such as OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) and MicroLED provide the visual fidelity and responsiveness that these business applications demand. Multiple automotive OEMs and suppliers are committing to XR labs and pilot programs to expand AR across operations. As augmented reality becomes more embedded within workflows, the need for sophisticated near-eye display panels will increase, making the automotive industry a prime growth driver of this market.

AR devices to account for second-largest market share throughout forecast period

Augmented reality (AR) devices are expected to account for the second-largest share of the near-eye display market throughout the forecast period. AR devices superimpose digital information over the real world, necessitating high-quality near-eye display panels with high brightness, high resolution, and low latency. Technologies such as OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS), MicroLED, and LCoS find widespread use in AR head-mounted displays (HMDs) because they enable lightweight designs, large fields of view, and power-efficient operation, desirable characteristics for long-term and comfortable use in AR environments.

Increased use of AR devices across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and education, is driving demand for next-generation panel-based displays. AR HMDs, such as Microsoft HoloLens 2, Magic Leap 2, and smart glasses, rely on near-eye displays to provide a smooth and interactive user experience. Remote collaboration, real-time training, and training simulations are made possible by such devices that are beneficial in the workplace. As more businesses invest in spatial computing and intelligent wearable solutions, the demand for high-quality near-eye display panels in AR devices will continue to grow, cementing their role as a significant segment in the overall near-eye display market.

North America to account for second-largest market share throughout forecast period

North America is expected to hold the second-largest share of the near-eye display industry throughout the forecast period. The strong regional presence in virtual, augmented, and mixed reality within the XR ecosystem continues to drive demand for high-performance near-eye display panels. The United States is home to several established technology companies, such as Apple, Meta, Google, and Microsoft, which invest heavily in next-generation head-mounted displays (HMDs) for consumer and enterprise markets. Flagship products, namely the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest, have significantly increased interest in panel-based technologies such as OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) and MicroOLED, further solidifying North America's substantial contribution to market growth.

Apart from general consumer use, near-eye displays are also becoming essential for the healthcare, defense, automotive, and industrial sectors across North America. These products enable remote guidance, simulation training, surgical visualization, and prototyping of design. The region's substantial research and development environment, highly skilled workforce, and government support for defense modernization and digitalization contribute to its growth. As the adoption of extended reality (XR) technologies increases, more organizations are integrating near-eye technologies into their workflows. North America remains a key market for panel-based near-eye display solutions, especially those that offer high resolution, brightness, and low latency.

The report profiles key players in near-eye display companies such as Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), SeeYA Technology (China), eMagin (US), Kopin Corporation (US), Himax Technologies (Taiwan), MICROOLED Technologies (France), HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany), and Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

