nChain Opens New Business Hub in the Heart of Manila

ZUG, Switzerland and MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nChain, a global leader in blockchain research and the development and delivery of world-class blockchain solutions, for enterprise and government, including central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and micro payments, today announces the opening of a new office in the Central Business District of Metro Manila, Philippines and the recruitment of Nicholas King as nChain's Country Director for the Philippines.

With offices now in London (United Kingdom), Zug (Switzerland), Ljubljana (Slovenia), the latest addition of its new office in Manila (Philippines) demonstrates nChain's continued growth and ongoing commitment to the adoption of the BSV Blockchain by users on a global scale.

The BSV Blockchain was created by nChain's Chief Scientist, Dr Craig Wright, who develops and drives the company's extensive Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio. nChain currently has almost 2,800 registered patent applications of which approximately 500 have been granted, ensuring they are perfectly positioned to provide the full spectrum of IP solutions that government and enterprise clients demand.

The BSV Blockchain, powered by nChain, allows users to transact and immutably store data at a fraction of the cost of any competitor, with average transaction costs standing at around 1/50th of a US dollar cent. Furthermore, the BSV Blockchain has an almost unlimited ability to scale up and already allows for c. 100,000 transactions per second.

Nicholas King was formerly the CEO of an international SAP banking consultancy and an acknowledged investor with vast experience in the blockchain industry. His initial focus will be to promote awareness and utilization of the BSV blockchain platform amongst local Government, commercial enterprises, and other users in the Philippines.

nChain's CEO Hakan Yuksel commented: "We have identified the Philippines as a strategic market, and I am very excited that Nicholas has agreed to join us to head up our new business hub in Manila. Nicholas joining us will speed up deploying our solutions in the Philippines and wider market."

Nicholas King commented: "We are extremely excited about showing the power of scalable blockchain technology to digitize processes and create far-reaching efficiencies. As adoption builds within the Philippine community, so will our headcount and we expect to be a significant employer in the region."

About nChain

Founded in 2015, nChain advances the potential of blockchain technology through ongoing research and development of inventions, including the maintenance of a robust patent portfolio, and by offering commercial solutions such as Kensei, a developer-friendly set of APIs built on the BSV blockchain. nChain also offers solutions in the digital payment space, along with professional services that assist enterprises of all types to benefit from blockchain technology.

