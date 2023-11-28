Navigating the Evolving Market Dynamics of Bone Sarcoma: A Comprehensive Analysis of Osteosarcoma, Ewing Sarcoma, and Chondrosarcoma | DelveInsight

Each individual's risk of being diagnosed with primary bone sarcoma and their chances of recovery following diagnosis are influenced by a range of unique factors. In 2023, it is anticipated that 4K individuals of all ages in the United States will be diagnosed with primary bone sarcoma, including 2K males and 1.8K females. In 2020, approximately 400 cases were reported among those aged 15 to 19.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone sarcoma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that originates in the bone tissue. It poses significant challenges during its treatment due to several factors. Firstly, its rarity often leads to delayed diagnosis, as symptoms can mimic other common conditions. Additionally, bone sarcoma typically affects children and young adults, making the emotional toll of the disease particularly challenging. Treatment often involves a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, which can be physically demanding and cause severe side effects. Moreover, because bone sarcoma tends to occur in the extremities, treatment may require complex and lengthy surgical procedures, potentially affecting mobility and quality of life. Furthermore, the risk of recurrence remains a constant concern, necessitating long-term monitoring and follow-up care. Despite these challenges, ongoing research and advancements in medical technology offer hope for improved outcomes and a better quality of life for those battling bone sarcoma.

DelveInsight has recently released a series of epidemiology-based market reports focusing on benign bone sarcoma including Osteosarcoma Market Report, Ewing Sarcoma Market Report, and Chondrosarcoma Market Report. These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, historical and forecasted patient pool, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and historical and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Additionally, the reports feature exhaustive analysis of prominent companies working with their emerging candidates in different stages of clinical development. Let's deep dive into the assessment of these bone sarcoma markets individually.

Osteosarcoma Market

Osteosarcoma is a rare bone tumor affecting having an annual incidence of 3.4 cases per million. It is the most prevalent form of bone cancer, primarily developed in the osteoblast cells of bones, with a predilection for long bones near the knee joint. However, it can also manifest in other locations, including the upper leg, lower leg, upper arm, and virtually any bone in the body, including those in the pelvis, shoulder, and skull. It has the potential to invade adjacent tissues, such as tendons and muscles, and can metastasize to distant organs or other bones via the bloodstream. As per DelveInsight analysts, the total incident population of osteosarcoma in the 7MM was ~2K in 2022. The estimates show the highest incident cases of osteosarcoma in the United States with ~1K cases in 2022, and it is expected to increase by 2032.

Osteosarcoma is commonly treated through a combination of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy. Despite some recent developments, limited progress has been achieved since the late 1980s when chemotherapy was added to surgical treatment, leading to improved survival rates. Radiation therapy impacts both normal and cancerous cells, causing various effects. Chemotherapeutic drugs like cisplatin, doxorubicin, ifosfamide, and high-dose methotrexate with leucovorin calcium rescue (HDMTX) are widely used. Additionally, a few FDA-approved products, such as FUSILEV and KHAPZORY, are available for osteosarcoma treatment.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the osteosarcoma market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR by 2032. This growth would be fuelled by the increase in the patient pool and the expected entry of emerging therapies.

Osteosarcoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Lenvatinib: Eisai

Naxitamab: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

BAY80-6946: Bayer

Vactosertib: MedPacto



Ewing Sarcoma Market

Ewing Sarcoma, a malignant tumor, typically initiates its growth within the bones, with a higher incidence among children and young adults, often manifesting during adolescence. Although it can originate in any bone, it predominantly affects the long bones, such as the thigh bone, shin bone, and upper arm bone. The pelvis bones are also frequently involved. In some cases, the tumor may originate in muscle and soft tissues. Common symptoms include bone stiffness, pain, swelling, or tenderness, along with tissue surrounding the affected bone. As per the assessment done by DelveInsight, the total incident cases of Ewing sarcoma in the 7MM comprised approximately 1.2K cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period.

The management of Ewing sarcoma typically adopts a comprehensive approach, which may encompass surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) offers specific chemotherapy regimens for localized and metastatic Ewing sarcoma. For first-line treatment, NCCN suggests VDC/IE (vincristine, doxorubicin, and cyclophosphamide alternating with ifosfamide and etoposide), VAIA (vincristine, doxorubicin, ifosfamide, and dactinomycin), and VIDE (vincristine, ifosfamide, doxorubicin, and etoposide) for both initial presentations and as primary therapy for metastatic disease. In the second-line setting, NCCN recommends options like Cyclophosphamide and topotecan, Irinotecan + temozolomide ± Vincristine, Ifosfamide, carboplatin, etoposide, and Lurbinectedin.

As per the latest Ewing Sarcoma Market Report, the total Ewing sarcoma market size in the 7MM is approximately USD 26 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032). The expected introduction of upcoming therapies and the deepened integration of early patient screening, medication management in secondary care, and diverse clinical setups, ongoing research into optimal implementation approaches, and a surge in public awareness will ultimately pave the way for the advancement of efficient treatment choices.

Ewing Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies

SECLIDEMSTAT (SP-2577): Salarius Pharmaceuticals

ZEPZELCA (LURBINECTEDIN): Jazz Pharmaceuticals and PharmaMar

VERZENIO (ABEMACICLIB): Eli Lilly

IBRANCE (PALBOCICLIB): Pfizer

MECBOTAMAB VEDOTIN (BA3011): Bioatla

IOPOFOSINE I 131 (CLR 131): Cellectar Biosciences

TP-1287: Sumitomo Pharma Oncology

NBRX-109: Inhibrx



Chondrosarcoma Market

Chondrosarcoma comprises a group of bone tumors originating from cells that overproduce cartilage. Among these tumors, conventional chondrosarcoma is the most frequent type and is generally associated with slow growth. Conversely, rarer subtypes like dedifferentiated chondrosarcoma, myxoid chondrosarcoma, clear cell chondrosarcoma, and mesenchymal chondrosarcoma tend to exhibit a more aggressive growth pattern and have the potential to spread to distant body parts. DelveInsight estimated that the total incident cases of chondrosarcoma in the 7MM comprised approximately 2K cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period.

The management approach for chondrosarcoma is contingent upon factors like tumor type, grade, and location, with the grading system serving as the most reliable indicator of clinical prognosis. It is firmly established that surgical intervention remains the gold standard and sole effective treatment for chondrosarcoma, as alternative modalities such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy exhibit limited responsiveness and resistance. Surgical options encompass curettage, radical resection, and amputation, each necessitating comprehensive clinical judgment and contingent upon variables such as lesion size, location, and malignant characteristics.

Anticipated advancements in upcoming therapies and increased integration of early patient screening and medication within secondary care and other clinical settings, along with ongoing research to determine the best implementation methods, are expected to contribute to the development of more effective treatment options. However, chondrosarcoma, being an orphan disease, presents challenges in conducting clinical trials. Limited outcome data for locally advanced or metastatic patients underscore the need for new treatment approaches. Phase I trials, due to their small number of chondrosarcoma patients at varying dose levels, make it difficult to draw definitive conclusions. Nevertheless, some Phase II trials have yielded promising results, warranting further investigation. Encouraging retrospective studies could help augment the currently limited data. Urgent efforts to boost research studies on this orphan disease are imperative. As per DelveInsight analysis, the total market size of chondrosarcoma in the 7MM is approximately USD 9 million in 2022 and is projected to increase at a massive CAGR of 24.8% due to increasing awareness of the disease and the launch of the emerging therapy.

Chondrosarcoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies

INBRX-109: Inhibrx



