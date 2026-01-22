NAVEE Brings Eagle F1X and Birdie 5X to PGA Show 2026, Expanding into Golf Mobility

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a global smart mobility brand, showcases its latest innovations, the Eagle F1X and Birdie 5X golf push carts, at PGA Show 2026. These products represent NAVEE's exploration beyond short-range mobility, bringing intelligent technology and scenario-driven design into golf and outdoor leisure spaces.

The PGA Merchandise Show is the world's premier golf industry event, bringing together top brands, media, and professionals to showcase innovation, set trends, and shape the future of golf.

NAVEE Eagle F1X Golf Push Cart

The Eagle F1X combines a F1 race car–inspired design with advanced smart features. It offers AI vision and UWB-enabled intelligent auto-follow, as well as AI + GPS smart obstacle avoidance. With 40,000+ global course maps, a 5.5-inch full-color touchscreen, and one-button recall within 150 meters, Eagle F1X gives golfers real-time distance insights and effortless control. At just 15 kg and folding in 3 seconds, it delivers performance and portability in one sleek package.

Eagle F1X has already garnered industry attention. It debuted at CES 2026, earning recognition from The Gadgeteer and Yanko Design as Best of CES, reflecting NAVEE's commitment to design, and intelligent mobility.

The Birdie 5X emphasizes hands-free operation and compact convenience. Building on the brand's first electric golf push cart, the Birdie 3 series launched in September 2025, its Follow-Me mode is now more responsive. The UWB-powered auto-follow maintains a 2–8 meter distance, automatically adjusting to the golfer's pace. With a 220Wh battery, Birdie 5X can complete 36 holes on a single charge, while its 4+1 wheel system and dual 130W motors (250W peak) ensure stability across fairways, sand, mud, and slopes up to 25°.

"NAVEE's goal is to integrate intelligent technology into golf and other outdoor activities, freeing users to focus on the experience while enhancing convenience and performance," said Jian Lu, the company's CEO.

Building on years of expertise in smart mobility and world-leading suspension systems, NAVEE has a natural advantage in entering new sectors. The company is now leveraging these core strengths to expand beyond transportation, bringing intelligence, and reliability to golf and other recreational applications.

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a global smart mobility brand focused on system-level engineering and intelligent technology integration. Leveraging automotive-grade design, advanced suspension systems, and AI-enabled control technologies, NAVEE develops high-performance products to support more sustainable and adaptable mobility across urban, recreational, and outdoor scenarios worldwide. Learn more at https://naveetech.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862525/F1X.jpg