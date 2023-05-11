Navamedic ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA) will be held on Thursday, June 1st 2023 at 10:00 (CET) in the Navamedic offices in Henrik Ibsens gate 100, 0255 Oslo. The Notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached. The Notice is posted electronically or by mail to all shareholders and is available on the company's website www.navamedic.com.

Kathrine G. Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

