Navamedic ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Navamedic ASA was held today at 09:00 CEST. All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposals and the nomination committee's recommendations. A copy of the minutes from the Annual General Meeting is attached to this notice and will also be made available on the Company's webpage www.navamedic.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine G. Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic,

Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com



Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic,

Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

