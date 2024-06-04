Navamedic ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Navamedic ASA was held today at 09:00 CEST. All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposals and the nomination committee's recommendations. A copy of the minutes from the Annual General Meeting is attached to this notice and will also be made available on the Company's webpage www.navamedic.com

For further information, please contact:
Kathrine G. Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic,
Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic,
Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com 

