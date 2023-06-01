Navamedic ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

News provided by

Navamedic ASA

01 Jun, 2023, 10:43 BST

OSLO, Norway, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Navamedic ASA was held today at 10:00 CEST. All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposals and the nomination committee's recommendations. A copy of the minutes from the Annual General Meeting is attached to this notice and will also be made available on the Company's webpage www.navamedic.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine G. Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com 

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Navamedic ASA

Also from this source

Updated recommendation by the nomination committee of Navamedic ASA

Navamedic to own a total of 96.33 per cent of shares in Sensidose following closing of public offer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics