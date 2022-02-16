Navamedic ASA launches SmectaGO® - an innovative on-the-go product for treatment of diarrhea

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA) today announces the launch of SmectaGO® for sale through pharmacies in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark this spring. SmectaGO® is a unique product developed to treat acute and chronic diarrhea in adults and children above 8 years. The launch is part of a long-term agreement with the well known French pharmaceutical corporation Ipsen Consumer HealthCare wherein Navamedic has been appointed the exclusive partner in the Nordics.

"Diarrhea and other gastro conditions are very common, but in the Nordics, we know from research that only 20 percent of those suffering from such conditions seek treatment. We can improve many people's lives through driving awareness and knowledge of treatment options. With our local insights and market access, Navamedic intends to drive the development of this category in the Nordics, and with SmectaGO®, we can offer a unique product to Nordic consumers. SmectaGO® is already well established on the European continent and has been a favourite for a long time for the treatment of diarrhea. We are honored that Ipsen Consumer HealthCare selected Navamedic as their Nordic partner for this product range," says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic ASA.

"This cooperation embodies the purpose of our Consumer HealthCare Division, which is to bring people across the world care and comfort in their daily lives with healthcare solutions they can trust. Indeed, it is a great opportunity to touch more patients with an innovative and proven effective product against diarrhea," says Djamel Oulali, Senior Director Export in Ipsen Consumer HealthCare.

SmectaGo® is a ready-to-drink suspension for use in the treatment of acute diarrhea in adults and children above 8 years of age. The main component of the product is diosmectite, a natural clay that helps in the inhibition and treatment of diarrhea and in relieving abdominal pain.

Diarrhea is a common disease that affects adults and children from time to time, and some patients suffer from chronic conditions. In Norway alone, intestinal disorders accounts for up to 5 000 consultations per week with general practicioners. SmectaGO® is a product that can be bought in the pharmacies without any prescription, and is different from any other product on the market and uniquely characterized by its "stop and treat" mode of action:

Ready to drink for a fast intake on the go

Removes the toxins and germs

Helps to repair intestinal damage

Relieves abdominal pain

The agreement with Ipsen Consumer HealthCare will strengthen Navamedic's position in the gastroenterology category, which represents a significant growth potential in the Consumer Health segment where patients can find approved treatment options without prescriptions in the pharmacies. As part of the agreement, Navamedic will also take over the distribution and sales in Sweden of Forlax®, a prescription drug for the treatment of constipation in adults and children aged 8 years and above.

"Navamedic has a target of 20 percent annual organic growth and the mid-term ambition of building a NOK 500 million company, as we continue to accelerate growth through launch of new products and push for growth in our existing portfolio. The launch of SmectaGO® is a perfect example on how we like to develop categories and drive growth," says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic ASA.

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products, delivered to hospitals and through pharmacies, meeting the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com

