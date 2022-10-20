Navamedic ASA launches ForlaxGO® - an innovative on-the-go product for the treatment of constipation

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA) today announces the launch of ForlaxGO® across pharmacies in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. ForlaxGO® is a unique product that relieves the symptoms of occasional constipation in adults and children above 8 years of age. The launch is part of a long-term agreement with Ipsen Consumer HealthCare, a reputable French pharmaceutical company, whereby Navamedic is the exclusive partner in the Nordics.

"Following the long-term agreement with Ipsen and the subsequent launch of SmectaGO® in February, we are pleased to announce the launch of ForlaxGO®, the second product launch stemming from this agreement. With only 20 percent of those suffering from constipation and other gastro conditions seeking treatment, we believe we can improve people's lives by making products such as ForlaxGO® accessible and increasing awareness of treatment options. ForlaxGO® is already well established on the European continent, and we are confident that our local insight and market access will drive the development of this treatment category in the Nordics," says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic ASA.

ForlaxGO® is an on-the-go, ready-to-drink suspension that relieves the symptoms of occasional constipation in adults and children above 8 years of age. The main component of the product is macrogol, which provides a sense of natural relief. ForlaxGO® is presented as a ready-to-use solution in a single-dose sachet and can be bought at pharmacies without a prescription.

Constipation is defined as slow, hard or infrequent stools. The problem is widespread among older people and is three times as common among women as men. 20 percent of the population experience or live with constipation, and about 10 percent use laxatives.

"We continue to accelerate growth by launching new products such as ForlaxGO®, underpinning our target of 20 percent annual organic growth and the mid-term ambition of building a NOK 1 billion company," says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic ASA.

