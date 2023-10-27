Navamedic ASA: Invitation to 2023 3rd quarter presentation

Navamedic ASA

27 Oct, 2023, 10:52 BST

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA) will be presenting its third quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The presentation will be held at Haakon VIIs gate 2 in Oslo and the event will start at 08.30 CET. A link to the webcast and the presentation will be available through the Navamedic web site on the following link: https://navamedic.com/investors/financial-results/  

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com 

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com 

Navamedic ASA is a full-service provider of high-quality healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific medical needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com  

