Navamedic ASA: Invitation to 2021 Fourth quarter presentation
14 Feb, 2022, 13:43 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA invites you to a presentation of the 2021 fourth quarter results on
Thursday, February 17th at 08.45 CET. The presentation will be held at Sparebank
1 Markets in Olav V's Gate 5 in Oslo as well as via webcast. Webcast
participants can view the webcast on the Navamedic web site at
www.navamedic.com/investors/financial-results under '2021'.
Representatives from
the Company will be: CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Lars Hjarrand.
For further information, please contact: Lars Hjarrand. Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/navamedic-asa/r/navamedic-asa--invitation-to-2021-fourth-quarter-presentation,c3506198
SOURCE Navamedic ASA
Share this article