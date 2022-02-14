Navamedic ASA: Invitation to 2021 Fourth quarter presentation

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA invites you to a presentation of the 2021 fourth quarter results on
Thursday, February 17th at 08.45 CET. The presentation will be held at Sparebank
1 Markets in Olav V's Gate 5 in Oslo as well as via webcast. Webcast
participants can view the webcast on the Navamedic web site  at
www.navamedic.com/investors/financial-results under '2021'.

Representatives from
the Company will be: CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Lars Hjarrand.

For further information, please contact: Lars Hjarrand. Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com.

