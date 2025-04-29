Navamedic ASA: Imdur® distribution agreement extended to 2032

OSLO, Norway, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA) today announced it has signed a renewed distribution agreement with TopRidge Pharma Limited (TopRidge) for Imdur®, valid until June 2032, including options for new products to be added to the agreement.

"It is a pleasure to announce that we have agreed with our great partner TopRidge Pharma, to revise and renew the distribution agreement for Imdur until 2032. Imdur is our second largest single brand and is currently marketed by us in the Nordics, the Netherlands, the Baltics, Greece and Cyprus. Although there is generic competition in this field, the original product is highly valued by the patients who often stay on the treatment for a long period of time." says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, Chief Executive Officer of Navamedic.

Imdur® (isosorbide mononitrate), is a prescription medication used to prevent angina pectoris due to heart disease. It was first launched in Europe in 1985. Navamedic commenced distribution of the product as part of a strategic partnership and long-term distribution agreement with TopRidge Pharma Limited in 2016.

"Imdur® remains an important product to Navamedic, and we appreciate the efforts made by TopRidge to update the Marketing Authorisations and to secure steady supplies to our markets. With the renewal of this agreement, we look forward to exploring further collaboration opportunities for additional products in the future," Gamborg Andreassen concludes.

The effective date of the agreement is 1 January 2025, and the revised terms of the agreement are implemented from this date even though the signature date is 29 April 2025.

About Navamedic

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing people's quality of life by being a reliable supplier of high-quality prescription, consumer health, and hospital products to hospitals and pharmacies. Our growing product portfolio has been carefully selected to meet current public health concerns, such as obesity, Parkinson's disease, antibiotics and metabolism, to empower people to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

What sets us apart is our deep-rooted commitment to understanding the needs and requirements of the countries where we are present. Our local insight and competence enable us to understand the specific needs of each country where we operate and ultimately to gain market access. This makes us a preferred partner for international companies expanding their footprint across the Nordics and Benelux regions, through either in-licensing or out-licensing. Navamedic has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2006 (ticker: NAVA) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

