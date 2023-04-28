Navamedic ASA: Annual Report for 2022

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products to hospitals and pharmacies, announce that the company has published its Annual Report for 2022, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 April 2023.

The report is attached to this notice and is available at navamedic.com/investors. In addition, the company has published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

"The year 2022 can be summarised by Navamedic successfully delivering on its growth ambition through both acquisitions and new product launches."

For the full year of 2022, revenues amounted to NOK 382.1 million, up 37 per cent compared to 2021. The company's gross margin was 42.8 per cent compared to 40.1 per cent in 2021. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to NOK 44.4 million compared to NOK 11.5 million in 2021.



"Looking ahead to 2023, we are well underway to achieve our mid-term ambition of operating a NOK 1 billion revenue company with a 15 per cent EBITDA margin. The achievements of 2022 would not have been possible without the dedicated Navamedic team, who have worked incredibly hard to get us to where we are today. I also extend my gratitude to our investors and stakeholders who have supported us along the way. This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to keeping you all updated on our achievements as we go," commented Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic.

About Navamedic

Navamedic ASA is a full-service provider of high-quality healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific medical needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

