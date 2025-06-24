Navamedic ASA - Investor presentation regarding the acquisition of the business of dne pharma AS

OSLO, Norway, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement made by Navamedic ASA (the "Company" or "Navamedic", and OSE ticker "NAVA") yesterday, on June 23, regarding Navamedic entering into an asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of the business of dne pharma AS.

Navamedic will today, on Tuesday 24 June 2025, host two online presentations, at 12:00 CEST (in Norwegian) and 13:00 CEST (in English). The presentations will be held by the Company's CEO, Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO, Lars Hjarrand. To attend the webcast, please send an e-mail to ca@dnbcarnegie.no. The material to be presented in the webcast is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Mobile: +47 951 78 880 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: Lars.Hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic

Navamedic ASA is a full-service provider of high-quality healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific medical needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com.

