NATURECAN LEAD THE WAY ONTO THE FSA NOVEL FOOD LIST

The leading providers of plant derived, high quality legal CBD products, Naturecan, progress towards UK regulatory approval.

LONDON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 800 brands applying for the Novel Food Regulations, Naturecan proudly stands amongst less than 100 brands who have seen their application progress including OTO CBD, CBII, and Vitality CBD. With less than 10% of applications making it through to the next stage, Naturecan are changing the game in CBD health and wellness, and it comes as no surprise that Naturecan are the UK's leading CBD brand.

The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) Novel Food regulation identifies foods and consumables which have not been widely consumed by people in the UK or EU or do not have a history of consumption. To ensure CBD brands can remain on the market, the FSA Novel Food regulation requires clear toxicology testing to determine product safety as well as ADME studies (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion) to show how everyone's body's deal with CBD after consumption.

Co-founder of Naturecan, Paul Finnegan, recognises the achievement –

"We are absolutely overjoyed to be on the FSA Novel Food list. This is a culmination of our incredible team's work and diligence over the last 3 years.

Naturecan has always prioritised quality and safety of our customers above all else.

This really is the start of this blossoming industry, and it means consumers can not only trust the quality of the product they buy but also the reassurance that it will remain on the UK market."

By carrying out toxicology testing on their broad-spectrum CBD distillate and performing stability tests on all CBD finished products, Naturecan assure that their products are of the highest quality. Ranked as the UK's number one CBD brand and 2nd globally according to Leaf Report 2022, Naturecan put your safety at the forefront of their minds. Scoring an incredible 95 out of 100, Naturecan lead in transparency, reputation as well as hemp quality and customer experience, providing evidence they are a safe and stable brand with highly potent products and a guarantee of non-detectable THC levels to put your mind at ease.

Carefully selecting ingredients that comply with safety regulations, Naturecan products are independently and rigorously tested from raw materials through to the finished products. Sourcing CBD oil from the west coast of the USA, it has the lowest levels of THC due to the state-of-the-art chromatography method used during the oil extraction process from the organic plant biomass.

Moyra Cosgrove, head of nutrition (BSc Hons, SENR), adds:

"The process has been complex, lengthy, and at times, challenging, not to mention very costly! However, the Naturecan team has been unwavering in our positivity and thought process from the beginning. The team has always agreed that the health and safety of our customers was the number one priority. The regulatory process will provide confidence to consumers in the safely of CBD and this will be key to the continued growth of the CBD sector."

There is no better way of demonstrating the quality of safety of Naturecan CBD products than with Novel Food Regulations. With plans of further expanding on their innovative CBD range, Naturecan are paving the way for CBD excellence in the beauty and wellness industry today.

About Naturecan

Founded in May 2019 by Andy Duckworth, former CEO of Myprotein and Paul Finnegan, Naturecan is a global wellness brand focusing on offering safe, effective and premium hemp-derived CBD oils, capsules, skincare and sport topical products as well as innovative supplements and gummies.

With the goal to create products that help people lead healthy and happy lifestyle, Naturecan offers an extensive range of quality CBD products sold in more than 30 countries worldwide, created using industry-leading technology and undergoing rigorous testing practices to ensure product quality, customer safety and supply chain transparency.

Products across the range are 100% vegan with non-detectable levels of THC, making oils potent and safe. *THC non-detectable at 0.01%

SOURCE Naturecan