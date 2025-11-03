Naturecan Welcomes FDA NMN Ruling, Unlocking New Global Opportunities

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that β-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) is lawful for use in dietary supplements in the United States. This landmark decision follows years of debate and industry pressure, and marks a major milestone for the global longevity sector.

The decision also clears the way for major e-commerce platforms, which had previously banned NMN, to begin listing products once again. This restores broad consumer access to one of the most sought-after longevity supplements in the U.S.

Naturecan, a global wellness brand committed to science-backed innovation, sees this as a pivotal moment for the future of nutrition.

"The FDA's re-evaluation of NMN is a global milestone. It demonstrates growing recognition of NMN as a trusted supplement ingredient and opens the door for consumers in the U.S. to access it more easily again," said Paul Holmes, Director of Innovation and Science at Naturecan. "This is not only a win for transparency and consumer choice in the U.S., but also an important step in the worldwide conversation around healthy ageing."

Why This Matters Globally

E-commerce availability restored: With FDA confirmation, online retailers that previously delisted NMN can now reinstate these products, dramatically increasing consumer access in the U.S.





Global momentum: The FDA's decision reinforces NMN's legitimacy as a supplement ingredient, adding weight to international discussions on longevity nutrition.





Consumer demand recognised: With the world's largest supplement market confirming NMN's lawful status, this milestone validates the strong and growing demand for NAD⁺-boosting compounds.

A Step Forward for Longevity Science

The FDA's decision highlights the increasing importance of healthy ageing research and consumer demand for safe, innovative supplements. It underscores the growing international recognition of NMN and strengthens the momentum behind science-backed longevity solutions.

Naturecan will continue to monitor regulatory developments closely, ensuring consumers worldwide are kept informed and always have access to transparent, high-quality supplements that support wellbeing at every stage of life.

