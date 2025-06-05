Natural Diamond Council's New Report Reveals the Current Realities of Laboratory-Grown Diamonds

Laboratory-Grown Diamond Prices Drop over 90%, Unprecedented High Retailer Margins, and Sustainability Claims can be Misleading

LONDON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) today launches a new report to address some of the common misconceptions surrounding laboratory-grown diamonds and shares latest data from globally respected analysts and researchers. By examining laboratory-grown diamonds from all angles, the NDC aims to give consumers, press and other stakeholders a complete and accurate picture about the two different product categories that will inform more nuanced conversations in the public domain and help consumers make confident choices.

Laboratory-Grown Diamonds. Credit Natural Diamond Council. Photographer Leo Bieber.

From the Natural Diamond Council: where are laboratory-grown diamonds now

The NDC's latest report offers a data-driven look at the laboratory-grown diamond sector, addressing terminology, disclosure, sustainability claims and pricing. The Council's goal is not to disparage or promote, but to serve as a trusted resource for retailers, journalists and consumers alike.

Key facts from the report include:

More than 70% of laboratory-grown diamonds are mass-produced in factories in China and India .

and . The manufacturing process is energy-intensive requiring sustained temperatures upwards of around 2000°F (1,093°C) and large amounts of water to cool reactors

The price of a 1.5-carat laboratory-grown diamond has fallen 86% from $10,750 in mid-2015 to $1,455 in 2025.

in mid-2015 to in 2025. Data supplied by analysts Edahn Golan on wholesale prices and Paul Zimnisky on retail prices shows that the wholesale price for a 1ct round near colourless (FGH) high-clarity (VS1) laboratory-grown diamond is now just 5% of what it was seven years ago in 2018 (i.e. it has fallen by 95%), while the retail price is 24% of what it was in 2018 (a fall of 76%).

on retail prices shows that the wholesale price for a 1ct round near colourless (FGH) high-clarity (VS1) laboratory-grown diamond is now just 5% of what it was seven years ago in 2018 (i.e. it has fallen by 95%), while the retail price is 24% of what it was in 2018 (a fall of 76%). Analysis by Paul Zimnisky for the last 5 years shows that the average retail margin on laboratory-grown diamonds has increased over the period from 46% to 84%. Put another way this means the average mark-up on synthetic diamonds has increased from 85% to over 500%.

"Laboratory-grown diamonds are mass-produced in limitless quantities, but their sustainability claims often lack scrutiny," said Natural Diamond Council's CEO, David Kellie. "Our goal is to give consumers and other stakeholders a balanced picture that will inform more nuanced conversations and help consumers confidently make informed decisions."

A curated selection of high-resolution visuals, infographics and pricing trend charts is available to support media coverage. The full report: Laboratory-Grown Diamond Facts can be accessed here.

Why this matters now

The fast proliferation of laboratory-grown diamonds has brought a tidal wave of inaccurate and misleading claims, often confusing or misinforming consumers about what they are buying. The market has also experienced dramatically falling prices due to mass production and technological efficiencies. For example, a 1-carat, VS1, F-G-H colour LGD today sells for just 5% of its 2018 wholesale price. Retail prices, while slower to fall, are now only 24% of their 2018 levels, largely due to increasing retail margins. This price erosion, combined with increasingly ambiguous marketing, makes transparent, fact-based education more critical than ever.

"All too often, laboratory-grown diamonds are unfairly pitted against natural diamonds in comparisons that only leave consumers in the dark. Consumers deserve more. They need clear, honest information that will help them understand their choices. Without this clarity, the two different product categories natural and laboratory-grown diamonds will become obscured," David Kellie added. "This isn't simply about pricing – it's a wake-up call for greater clarity and integrity across all facets of the market."

As recently announced, GIA will no longer use its internationally recognized 4Cs grading system created to evaluate the quality and characteristics of natural diamonds when describing the colour and clarity of laboratory-grown diamonds. Instead, beginning later this year, the GIA will use simplified descriptors categorised broadly as either "premium" or "standard"—or no grade at all if the quality is subpar. By replacing detailed grading reports with broader descriptors, such as "premium" and "standard," GIA is making a clear distinction between two product categories and ensuring the consumer is properly informed.

About laboratory-grown diamonds

Synthetic diamonds were first developed in the 1950s for industrial purposes, but it has only been in the last decade that they have become widely available for jewellery. The manufactured stones are created using energy-intensive High-Pressure, High-Temperature (HPHT), and Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) processes, mainly in large-scale factories in China and India, where coal is largely used for power.

Despite having the same crystal structure, laboratory-grown diamonds are not identical to natural diamonds and are identifiable with specialist equipment. By law, full disclosure is mandatory and the following terms can be used to describe them: "laboratory-grown diamonds", "laboratory-created diamonds", "synthetic diamonds". In the US, "[manufacturer's name]-created diamonds" is also allowed.

While some grading laboratories will not certify laboratory-grown diamonds, others, such as the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), IGI and GSI, provide speciﬁcations and reports for laboratory-grown diamonds. These reports must clearly state the type of stone being graded.

Notes to editors

About the Natural Diamond Council

The Natural Diamond Council is a not-for-profit organisation committed to inspiring and educating consumers on the real, rare and responsible values of natural diamonds and the positive global impact of the industry. Our Only Natural Diamonds platform is the authoritative publisher on all things natural diamonds including myth-busting facts, celebrities and pop culture, epic diamonds and jewellery trends, engagements and weddings, and diamond buying guides. In addition, we provide marketing, promotional, and educational services to brands, designers and retailers, encouraging them to amplify the values and integrity of natural diamonds.

NDC is a global organisation whose members' operations span four continents and 10 countries including Canada, South Africa and Botswana. Their operations support the livelihood of 10 million people worldwide.

NDC operates out of offices in New York, Shanghai, Mumbai and Antwerp, with satellite teams in the UK and France.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703288/Laboratory_Grown_Diamonds.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703289/Natural_Diamond_Council_logo.jpg

For interviews, commentary or to request further information, please contact:

Raluca Anghel

Head of External Affairs and Industry Relations, Natural Diamond Council

raluca@naturaldiamonds.com