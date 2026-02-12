Love that lasts: natural diamonds continue to win hearts, with 2.1% growth in speciality jeweller sales

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamonds embody enduring love, making them the natural choice for marking a relationship. In 2025, the average price of natural diamond jewellery grew by 10%, reflecting demand for the rare, precious stones. Consumers continue to value diamonds for their unique qualities, natural origins and timeless versatility as a symbol of life's most cherished moments and enduring legacy. Valentine's Day is expected to be sparkly this year!

Released today, 12 February 2026, by the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) in partnership with Tenoris, the Natural Diamond Trends: A 2025 Overview report uncovers U.S. consumer preferences in natural diamond jewellery. It provides an overview of 2025 that reveals the styles, qualities and buying occasions that will shape the diamond jewellery industry in the coming years. To create this report, NDC used data collated by Tenoris from over four million jewellery transactions by 2,500 speciality jewellers across the US.

The ultimate Valentine's Gift: natural diamonds

The report found that in 2025, Valentine's Day and Mother's Day accounted for 16% of annual sales of natural diamonds. In 2026, natural diamonds are set to bring just as much sparkle to special occasions.

Over the next two years, the love for natural diamonds is only expected to grow. The report takes insights from the De Beers commissioned US Natural Diamond Tracker Study 2025 conducted by Ipsos, which found that more than 40% of women and 50% of men anticipated to purchase or receive natural diamond jewellery in the next 24 months.

"Together, Gen Z and Millennials now represent the majority of diamond jewellery demand globally — and they are the most influential force shaping the future of the category. With the current emphasis on personal expression and bespoke details, consumers have more ways than ever to choose a piece that reflects a shared story. In a world of replication and simulation, emotion is what makes natural diamonds irreplaceable," says Amber Pepper, CEO of the Natural Diamond Council.

Their versatility in both subtle everyday pieces or dramatic showstoppers means they work for every style. The Pinterest Predicts 2026 report supports the view that individuality will drive demand for unique jewellery designs and vintage-inspired pieces. It highlights nostalgia and self-expression as key themes.

In 2025, the average total carat weight for jewellery sold on Valentine's Day was 0.59 carats, with round brilliants the favourite shape and non-bridal rings the top category. Engagement jewellery also plays a meaningful role: Valentine's Day marks the close of the US engagement season, with 47% of couples getting engaged between November and February, according to The Knot.

Engagement ring trends

For those getting engaged around Valentine's Day, it's likely the natural diamond will be a round brilliant in shape. They made up 62% of diamond engagement unit sales in US, according to the report.

Through 2025, an array of celebrity engagements also showcased a range of personalised settings, as well as use of fancy shapes. The likes of Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Georgina Rodriguez and Zendaya all revealed sparking elongated shaped diamonds for their engagement rings. The classic, elongated marquise shape saw a 12% year-on-year growth, and with many celebrity endorsements through 2025, it is likely to remain in high esteem through 2026 and beyond.

"Natural diamonds have been around for billions of years and adored by people for millennia. Formed by time. carried by nature. chosen to mark life's most profound moments. Not only are they here to stay, but the trend is for iconic natural diamonds that will capture attention, win hearts, and help us express ourselves with authenticity," adds Amber Pepper.

Read about these natural diamond consumer trends and more in the NDC report release today, Natural Diamond Trends: A 2025 Overview.

Download the report here: https://www.naturaldiamonds.com/diamond-reports-natural-diamond-trends-2025/.

