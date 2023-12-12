Nasuni Named a Top Enterprise Cloud-based NAS Consolidation Solution by DCIG

New Report Highlights Nasuni's Infinite Storage Capacity, Global File Data Access, Centralized Storage Management, Data Protection, and Multi-Site File Sharing for Unlimited Users and Locations

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni , a leading hybrid cloud storage solution, today announced that analyst firm DCIG has named the Nasuni File Data Platform a "Top Five Storage Solution" in the 2024-25 DCIG Top Five Enterprise Cloud-based NAS Consolidation Solutions report.

As the pace of data growth continues to accelerate, organizations face increasing hardware, software, management, and maintenance expenses. Additionally, there is a plethora of data silos without global visibility into the file data of their multiple network attached storage (NAS) devices and file servers. Based on enterprise-class software-defined storage, cloud-based NAS consolidation migrates file data from multiple file servers and NAS devices into a cloud-based storage platform.

"Natively built for the cloud, the Nasuni File Data Platform places the object store at the center of its software-defined architecture," said Todd Dorsey, DCIG senior storage analyst and author of the report. "Enterprises can replace legacy file infrastructure consisting of multiple file servers, NAS, data protection, and management toolsets with a single global file system."

DCIG evaluated 31 software-defined storage solutions for a consolidated cloud-based network attached storage (NAS) and named Nasuni as one of its top five solutions for three key capabilities:

Flexible, cloud-based architecture – Nasuni integrates with all popular cloud storage providers and leading solutions for private cloud storage, providing the flexibility to use the cloud solutions best for each organization. The patented UniFS Global File System organizes file data, metadata, and snapshots within cloud storage while the Nasuni Orchestration Center (NOC) serves as the control plane, providing file synchronization, monitoring, analysis, and tuning of an organization's file platform.

– Nasuni integrates with all popular cloud storage providers and leading solutions for private cloud storage, providing the flexibility to use the cloud solutions best for each organization. The patented UniFS Global File System organizes file data, metadata, and snapshots within cloud storage while the Nasuni Orchestration Center (NOC) serves as the control plane, providing file synchronization, monitoring, analysis, and tuning of an organization's file platform. Edge performance – Organizations deploy Nasuni Edge instances as a VM that replaces traditional file servers and NAS. This edge instance serves as a lightweight access point to cloud storage, supporting popular hypervisors such as VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV. Nasuni dynamically caches active files for users and applications for fast access, which removes the problem of cloud latency and egress fees while reducing the local storage footprint.

– Organizations deploy Nasuni Edge instances as a VM that replaces traditional file servers and NAS. This edge instance serves as a lightweight access point to cloud storage, supporting popular hypervisors such as VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV. Nasuni dynamically caches active files for users and applications for fast access, which removes the problem of cloud latency and egress fees while reducing the local storage footprint. Data security and protection – Nasuni encrypts all data, metadata, and snapshots in transit and at rest with AES-256 encryption, and utilizes a Zero Trust security framework. Nasuni protects data from ransomware attacks with continuous versioning that removes the need for separate backup processes and allows organizations to recover previous file, folder, volume, or system from before an attack occurred with minute granularity.

"The demands of today's leading enterprises require a scalable cloud-native solution to replace traditional network attached storage, reduce risk, and optimize cloud spending," said David Grant, president at Nasuni. "The recognition of Nasuni by DCIG as a top five cloud-based NAS consolidation solution is a testament to our company vision and the value our platform provides."

The announcement follows a year of rapid growth and expansion for Nasuni, which now supports more than 800 enterprise customers, including numerous Fortune 500 enterprises, in over 70 countries. Last year, the company surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and continues its rapid growth in 2023. In 2023, the company unveiled new integrations with Microsoft Sentinel, an expanded partnership with solutions provider Presidio, a new partnership with energy solutions provider Cegal, and the appointment of Pete Agresta as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Jim Liddle as Chief Innovation Officer, and Asim Zaheer as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a leading hybrid cloud storage solution that powers business growth with effortless scalability, built-in security, and fast edge performance using a unique cloud-native architecture. The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers operational excellence by consolidating NAS and backup, eliminating data silos, and making management easy and flexible without changes to apps or workflows. Its built-in security offers proactive defense and rapid recovery, lowering organizations' risk from the detrimental effects of ransomware attacks and other disasters. Synchronized access to file data everywhere ensures user productivity by supporting remote and hybrid work. By leveraging object storage, data is consolidated and optimized for content intelligence tools and AI workflows.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, including leaders in manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

