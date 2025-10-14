Nasuni Appoints Nick Burling to Chief Product Officer as Company Advances to Next Phase of Unstructured Data Innovation

Momentum Continues with New Nasuni Data Service and MCP Solutions for AI-Ready Data Management

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform company, today announced the promotion of Nick Burling to Chief Product Officer (CPO). Formerly the company's Senior Vice President of Product, Burling joined Nasuni in 2021 with deep experience in product management and strategy at startups and global technology leaders including IBM and Microsoft. In his new role, he will continue shaping Nasuni's multi-product roadmap and advancing the company's path to deliver the industry's most complete unstructured data management platform.

"Under Nick's leadership, Nasuni has transformed from a single product into an end-to-end platform with a strategic vision for making unstructured data storage intelligent and actionable in the age of AI," said Sam King, CEO of Nasuni. "His strategic thinking, customer focus, and unmatched energy embody our commitment to innovation and customer success. I'm thrilled to see him step into the Chief Product Officer role as we enter this exciting next phase of growth."

Coinciding with this leadership milestone, Nasuni also announced Nasuni Data Service (NDS) and two new Model Context Protocol (MCP) solutions, marking further advances in its AI strategy. Building on the recent File IQ Premium and Ops IQ solutions, these offerings make enterprise data available for advanced workloads and AI services without duplication, costly migrations, or complex integrations.

"I'm thrilled to join our executive team and investors in building the next growth chapter for Nasuni," said Nick Burling, Chief Product Officer. "Enterprises are looking for more than storage; they need a foundation that can actively power AI and data-driven insights. NDS and the MCP solutions are core to that vision, opening new ways to activate data securely and at scale and advancing a product roadmap designed to make unstructured data not just protected, but truly intelligent."

NDS provides high-performance, cloud-native API access to Nasuni-managed data. This direct, programmatic access allows enterprises to feed AI models, run advanced analytics, and integrate third-party data intelligence tools without the delays or costs of moving files. NDS maintains end-to-end security with strict permission enforcement and leverages Nasuni's continuously versioned, immutable global file system for exceptional data resilience.

The two MCP solutions — named the Desktop MCP Solution and the Nasuni Management MCP Solution — extend that innovation by allowing natural language interactions with file data and Nasuni management tools from any local client supporting the MCP standard. These solutions enable safe, conversational engagement with files and real-time administrative insights, helping IT teams and knowledge workers unlock the full potential of their unstructured data with ease. Both are freely available through the Nasuni Labs page on GitHub for power users and administrators.

From legal firms accelerating contract analysis to manufacturers optimizing quality control, early adopters are already realizing significant productivity and cost savings with both the NDS and MCP solutions. Together, they extend Nasuni's global file system into a cloud-first intelligence platform that makes unstructured data searchable, actionable, and secure.

Burling will continue to guide this innovation trajectory in his new role. Building on the momentum of NDS and MCP, Nasuni's product roadmap will continue to focus on enabling customers to manage and activate unstructured data securely and at scale in the age of AI. To learn more about the Nasuni File Data Platform, you can request a demo here.

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides a leading next-generation, software-defined NAS and unstructured data management (UDM) platform that unifies the storage, protection, and management of enterprise unstructured data across any major cloud. Powered by its patented UniFS® global file system, this unique architecture fuses cloud object storage with enterprise file services to enable unlimited scale, ransomware resilience, global collaboration, and AI-readiness.

Nasuni meets customers where they are. Whether they're modernizing on-premises storage or optimizing multi-cloud environments to reduce costs and risk, the Nasuni platform helps improve business outcomes. It also advances data governance, discovery, and orchestration to prepare unstructured data for use by AI solutions.

Trusted by global enterprises in more than 70 countries, Nasuni maintains a 98% customer satisfaction rating. The company has received countless recognitions for its commitment to industry leadership, strategic cost optimization, customer success, and innovation. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

