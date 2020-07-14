Nasuni Launches New Cloud File Storage Capabilities to Free Enterprises from Traditional On-Premises Infrastructure

New release delivers enhanced support for remote work, simplified cloud migration, and modern data protection

BOSTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni®, the leader in enterprise-proven cloud file storage, today announced new capabilities delivering enhanced remote work, simplified cloud migration, and protection for critical file data. The new release extends Nasuni's leadership in cloud file storage with the resiliency and reliability the public cloud delivers. Enterprises gain the power to quickly and securely leverage the cloud — no matter where users are located — to leave costly on-premises infrastructure investments behind.

According to recent IDC research, the cloud will represent the bulk of infrastructure spending in the coming year as businesses seek to defer capital spending. Also, industry watchers say the remote work trend is here to stay, based on IDC's COVID-19 Impact on IT Spending Survey. Organizations of all types and sizes are scrambling to address the massive changes COVID-19 has brought to the workplace, with millions of employees now working from home. In response to economic uncertainty, enterprises have both accelerated cloud migrations and adopted budget conservatism. The benefits the cloud provides — scalability, accessibility, resiliency and cost-effectiveness — have quickly become must-haves for businesses as they adapt to increased remote work and smaller budgets.

"Nasuni has transformed our file storage infrastructure, making it simple for our people to collaborate on enormous files from 26 different offices across the country," said Ram Rajadhyaksha, equity partner with DLZ, an 800-person AEC consultant in Columbus, Ohio. "If I need more capacity, I can get as much as I want with just a simple phone call, and it's enabled us to reduce local storage and data protection footprint by 90-95%. It's fast, easy to manage and saves us money and time compared to the total cost of ownership for our previous file storage system."

Nasuni's new release includes enhancements in three main areas:

Enhanced remote work

Nasuni is now certified to work with Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, coupling cloud file storage with cloud virtual desktops to deliver maximum user experience at a much lower cost than traditional file storage.

New edge availability and health monitoring capabilities enable Nasuni to detect and correct issues before user file access is affected, ensuring improved uptime. Edge caching appliances can also run in cloud regions, eliminating the need to cache on-premises.

Nasuni now offers active-active global file locking servers across three continents: APJ, EMEA and the U.S., increasing the resiliency and performance of remote file locking and file synchronization.

Support for Azure Ultra Disk and Premium SSD enable higher-performance file access for end users when Nasuni file shares are hosted in Azure.

Simplified file storage cloud migration

Rapid migration professional service bundles allow enterprises to migrate their data to the cloud faster and easier.

Nasuni's new offer for customers moves up to 100 TB of file data to the cloud within 30 days.

New support for AWS Snowball Edge devices reduces high network costs and transfer times by providing fast data migration into AWS for remote or low-bandwidth sites.

Modern data protection for files against ransomware

As cyberattacks such as ransomware increase, Nasuni's Continuous File Versioning® technology and methodology enables customers to protect critical file data and maintain business operations. Nasuni recovers data in minutes to hours versus traditional backup storage systems, where it often takes days to weeks.

"As all organizations continue to navigate these uncertain times, one thing is becoming clearer than ever before - businesses need the cloud," said Andres Rodriguez, founder and chief technology officer of Nasuni. "Physical data centers have become a liability. To adapt quickly, enterprises need the agility, economics and resiliency of the cloud. Our newest release enables end users to seamlessly store and share files remotely while giving IT the reliability, security, and flexibility needed in this remote work world."

Nasuni ushers in a new era of file storage by combining the simplicity, scale and economics of cloud object storage with local-like file server performance at half the cost of legacy file infrastructure. Nasuni consolidates file storage silos into the cloud, empowering customers to access all files, everywhere, all of the time.

Additionally, Nasuni announced that it has raised $40 million in new financing in a press release that can be found here.

Availability

Nasuni's new enhancements are available immediately. The Nasuni platform comes in three editions: Essentials, Advanced and Premium. For more information please visit www.nasuni.com .

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a world-class file services platform built for the cloud. Nasuni consolidates network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage, delivering infinite scale, built-in backup, global file sharing, and local file server performance, all at half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Leading companies from a wide array of industries rely on Nasuni to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites, enhance workforce productivity, reduce IT cost and complexity, and maximize the business value of their file data. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni Corporation is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and its software platform is deployed in more than 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

Social media links

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nasuni

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasuni

Blog: http://www.nasuni.com/blog

Media Contact:

Justine Boucher

Phone: 617-863-0294

Email: Nasuni@metiscomm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/391402/Nasuni_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.nasuni.com



SOURCE Nasuni