Nasuni Empowers Customers to Unlock Critical Data Insights with Microsoft Copilot AI

Organizations Can Consolidate Data Silos in the Cloud and Leverage Microsoft AI Assistants with the Nasuni File Data Platform

BOSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading hybrid cloud storage solution, today released new guides to help customers accelerate integrating Microsoft's cutting-edge Copilot AI for use with their Nasuni managed data repositories and operational workflows.

Microsoft Copilot is a powerful artificial intelligence assistant integrated across Microsoft's application portfolio that can understand natural language, analyze data, and provide intelligent responses. Nasuni is educating customers to enable them to create customized Copilot experiences that use a customer's unstructured data set to unlock further business insights and revenue streams.

Charles Douglass, IT Director at McKim and Creed said, "Nasuni educated us about how we could create custom AI Copilots using our Nasuni data. We have now created an initial Copilot and look forward to continuing to understand how we can refine it to provide natural language interaction to the documents within our business."

"While Microsoft Copilot is an incredible general-purpose AI assistant, its true enterprise value is realized when it is infused with an organization's domain-specific data," said Jim Liddle, Chief Innovation Officer of Nasuni. "File data is typically locked up in siloed environments, making AI impossible. With Nasuni, customers can consolidate their data in the cloud and then leverage AI. We created our own Copilot chatbot that leverages our Nasuni data, called 'Ask Nasuni', that is deployed within the Microsoft Teams environment for our employees to interact with. It only makes sense that our customers would want to do something similar to leverage their own corporate information."

The Nasuni File Data Platform enables companies to consolidate data silos spread across multiple locations to a central cloud. Then, with Nasuni's guidance, customers can:

Use Copilot AI with Nasuni managed unstructured data sets.

Build a custom Copilot by teaching it to use Nasuni data for key workflows such as sales and/or support chatbots.

Increase employee productivity by leveraging 'locked-in' institutional knowledge.

Deploy secure, private Copilot instances tailored to a company's needs.

Marco Accardo, Director of Information Technology at RWDI, said: "Using Copilot AI for institutional knowledge is something that we are working towards in RWDI. Nasuni has been helping us as we explore this use case and look to leverage the knowledge within our Nasuni managed data."

For more information on how enterprises can leverage Nasuni and Microsoft Copilot AI, click here. You can also register for an upcoming webinar on 4/23 with Melody Yin, Cloud Solution Architect at Microsoft, to discover how AI works within Microsoft's ecosystem, the basics of Copilot Studio, boosting productivity with external datasets like Nasuni, and more.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a leading hybrid cloud storage solution that powers business growth with effortless scalability, built-in security, and fast edge performance using a unique cloud-native architecture. The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers operational excellence by consolidating NAS and backup, eliminating data silos, and making management easy and flexible without changes to apps or workflows. Its built-in security offers proactive defense and rapid recovery, lowering organizations' risk from the detrimental effects of ransomware attacks and other disasters. Synchronized access to file data everywhere ensures user productivity by supporting remote and hybrid work. By leveraging object storage, data is consolidated and optimized for content intelligence tools and AI workflows.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, including leaders in manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Media Contacts

US: Jessica Luhrman

Waters Agency

Phone: (210) 273 0914

Email: nasunipr@watersagency.com

UK/Europe: Maria Loupa

Waters Agency

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Email: nasunipr@watersagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841258/Nasuni_Logo.jpg