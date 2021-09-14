Nasuni Doubles Down on Performance with Intelligent File Acceleration and Rapid Ransomware Recovery

New Cloud Service Provides up to 5X Faster File Synchronization Across Global Locations; Rapid Ransomware Recovery Restores a Million Files in Under One Minute

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage, today unveiled Global File Acceleration (GFA), a new cloud service that makes multi-site file synchronization up to five times faster.

GFA dynamically performs near real-time, intelligent analysis of file usage to orchestrate and prioritize data propagation of new files across Nasuni Edge Appliances in all locations. As a result, global users sharing files gain the very fastest access to new data that they need most.

"It was already simple to manage and collaborate on our global file shares across 27 locations, and file synchronization has always been much faster than traditional methods," said Stephen Held, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at LEO A DALY. "But with this latest release, the performance is dramatically faster."

Rapid Ransomware Recovery

Ransomware often targets the most important asset - file data. Today's approach for addressing ransomware targeting file servers is broken. Traditional enterprise backup and recovery solutions do not work well for files because the process of copying files from backup takes way too long. Nasuni cloud file storage has always enabled customers to recover files extremely fast following a ransomware attack, with enterprises able to restore millions of files in a matter of minutes. This is achieved with Nasuni Continuous File Versioning ® technology, which takes frequent snapshots of each and every file change and stores them in immutable object storage in the cloud. This advanced file protection technology has been further boosted by GFA.

The new layer of intelligence that GFA introduces to Nasuni's architecture has the added benefit of setting even tighter Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) on newly-created data to further decrease the risk of data loss. This is crucial to being able to recover quickly from ransomware and other outages without disrupting productivity.

Together, they power Nasuni's Rapid Ransomware Recovery capabilities, which make restoring files as simple as dialing back to the point just before the attack happened. Customers have the flexibility to restore entire volumes and directories, or surgically recover individual files for specific users, with recovery points as recent as 1 minute prior to an attack.

In a recent survey of Nasuni customers, those who had been hit by ransomware indicated they never had to pay a ransom to recover their files. And more than one-third of those who were hit recovered their files in less than an hour, which included stopping the attack, and then identifying and restoring the infected files.

"Nasuni was a true lifesaver when we got hit by a ransomware attack," added Held. "Once we contained the attack, we were able to restore files quickly. Our operations hardly missed a beat."

"No other storage or backup vendor can provide Rapid Ransomware Recovery for file servers the way Nasuni can," said Russ Kennedy, Chief Product Officer, Nasuni. "And now Nasuni's high-performance Global File Acceleration service sets us even further apart. Enterprises can solve their file protection, primary file storage and multi-site file sharing challenges all in one solution, and significantly reduce costs in the process. We're helping our customers leverage Nasuni's accelerated file sharing capabilities along with cloud scale economics and protection to modernize their file storage environments."

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern cloud file storage, powered by the world's only cloud-native global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos, consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage at a fraction of the cost. Nasuni also eliminates the need for complex legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, dramatically simplifying IT administration. Companies and organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

