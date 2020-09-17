Nasuni CloudBound2020 Aims to Equip IT and Business Leaders with Real-world Expert Insight for Modernizing File Storage Infrastructure

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni®, a leading provider of cloud file services, will host Nasuni CloudBound2020, a free, two-day online event in early October, bringing together thousands from across countries and industries for interactive, expert sessions that will deliver tangible takeaways for accelerating the journey to the cloud.

Keynote speakers include Tad Brockway, corporate vice president for Azure Networking and Storage at Microsoft, who will address the topic of "The Changing Data Center," and Joel Reich, Nasuni board member and former executive vice president at NetApp, who will address the "SaaS-ifying of file storage." Microsoft is a strategic partner for the conference.

WHO: Nasuni offers a SaaS platform built for the cloud and powered by the world's only global file system. It consolidates network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage for infinite scale, built-in backup, file sharing and local server performance, all at half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Nasuni's client roster features market segment leaders, innovators and a long list of Fortune 200, 500 and 1000 companies.



WHAT: Nasuni CloudBound2020: Welcome to Modern File Storage is dedicated to educating and equipping today's IT leaders with the tools and real-world expertise needed to modernize their file infrastructure. The event will be attended by IT leaders and decision makers in key markets including manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, financial services and public agencies.



WHY: Now more than ever, organizations are seeking innovative solutions for managing and securing their growing amounts of unstructured data. With a wealth of available cloud-based solutions, it can be challenging to sort through the noise. Nasuni CloudBound2020 will help attendees to cut through the clutter and hype to understand how best to bring value to their environments and companies.



HOW: Nasuni CloudBound2020 will feature special keynotes and a full agenda of interactive industry, business and technical sessions, panels conducted by top experts and influencers, as well as presentations by Nasuni customers. In addition to tangible takeaways, attendees will gain important networking opportunities.



WHEN: October 6 from 7:00 am to 11:25 am ET

October 7 from 12:00 pm to 4:25 pm ET



WHERE: Nasuni CloudBound2020 will take place online. For further agenda and registration details, please visit our website.

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern, cloud file storage, powered by the world's only global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos. Nasuni consolidates file data, with instantly expandable cloud storage at half the cost. Eliminating the need and complexity for legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, Nasuni dramatically simplifies IT administration. Workers from leading companies rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Media contact:

Justine Boucher

Metis Communications

nasuni@metiscomm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/391402/Nasuni_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.nasuni.com



SOURCE Nasuni