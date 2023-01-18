Nasuni Appoints Pete Agresta as Chief Revenue Officer

File Data Services Leader Adds Former Pure Storage Sales Executive for Next Stage of Growth

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , a leading provider of file data services, today announced the company has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Pete Agresta to the position of chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Agresta will oversee Nasuni's worldwide sales organization as well as strategic alliances and channel programs to expand and scale the company's global revenue-generating activities.

With more than 25 years of senior-level sales leadership experiences in areas including data security, data management, and infrastructure transformation, Agresta joins Nasuni from Pure Storage where he served as vice president, enterprise sales. While at Pure, he built an enterprise sales team that more than doubled the unit's revenue to over $1 billion over the course of four years.

"Pete has extensive knowledge of the data management and security industry with proven success building high-performance sales and partner organizations worldwide," said David Grant, president, Nasuni. "Nasuni has already achieved phenomenal growth, having surpassed $100M in annual recurring revenue during 2022, as enterprises replace legacy, hardware-based file storage and data protection systems with a cloud-native solution. It's a perfect time to bring on someone like Pete to lead us through our next major financial milestone."

Prior to joining Pure, Agresta served as CRO at the cybersecurity services company LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, and in senior sales roles at Skyport Systems, Cisco Systems, and AllianceBernstein.

"Nasuni has an impressive team and a culture of innovation that's built a disruptive cloud-native file data platform like nothing else on the market, which is proven by their business results," said Agresta. "I saw firsthand at Pure the need for a new way to approach file data storage and protection, and customers wanted cloud services. The legacy storage players like NetApp and Dell are unable to keep up with market demands. Nasuni has a proven product already being used by the world's largest enterprises and whose value to the enterprise is crystal clear. I'm excited to join Nasuni and help drive its next phase of growth."

The Nasuni File Data Services Platform enables enterprises to replace legacy file storage and data protection infrastructure with a set of file data services that simplifies global infrastructures, provides 24/7 business continuity, optimizes productivity, and uncovers business insights. Users can also choose any cloud provider and even combine them into a multi-cloud strategy, including Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.

In 2022, Nasuni introduced new capabilities including Ransomware Protection and Nasuni Access Anywhere add-on services to address market demand for data security and hybrid work. More information about Nasuni and enhancements to the Nasuni File Data Services Platform can be found here.

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth, and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection, and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional Network-Attached Storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access, and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home, or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, energy, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

