Nasuni Appoints Michael Sotnick as Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development

Former Pure Storage Executive Joins to Help Accelerate Growth by Strengthening Global Partner Ecosystem

BOSTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni , a leading hybrid cloud storage solution, has expanded its leadership team by appointing Michael Sotnick to Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development. In this role, Michael assumes responsibility for Nasuni's global partnerships including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud. He will also drive new strategic technology partnerships.

Sotnick brings more than 30 years of senior-level partnership experience across data infrastructure, security, management, and cloud. He joins Nasuni from Pure Storage where he served as the Vice President of Alliances and Business Development. While at Pure Storage, Sotnick helped architect the company's growth from $400 million to $3 billion.

"Partners are core to Nasuni's success. Michael's long tenure at Pure Storage disrupting the legacy storage industry is very similar to our approach of disrupting legacy NAS with a cloud-based approach," said David Grant, President at Nasuni. "He brings great experience, stemming from more than three decades in growth stage and large public companies, including a track record of building partnerships at scale. Nasuni achieved phenomenal growth in 2023 with a 46% increase in new customer bookings and a 30% increase in ARR year over year. With the addition of Michael to our leadership team, we are well positioned for our next major milestones."

Before Pure Storage, Sotnick held leadership positions at VERITAS, SAP, Quest Software (acquired by Dell), Moovweb (acquired by Edgio), among others.

"I am thrilled to be joining Nasuni's leadership team at this stage of the company's growth," said Michael Sotnick, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Nasuni. "Nasuni is solving critical data challenges for its customers and is architecturally poised for deeper partner integration. Nasuni has a compelling and holistic approach to data – amplified by the rise of AI and data intelligence, which differentiates it from the competition. With the backdrop of great partnerships and integrations in place already, I look forward to enhancing the value we can bring to our shared customers."

Nasuni's recent strategic appointments are helping to drive its strong momentum, including the recent promotions of Russ Kennedy to Chief Evangelist and Nick Burling to Senior Vice President of Product. In addition, recently Nasuni revealed its FY23 results including 120+ new enterprise customers, Nasuni launched Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 to deliver high performance at the edge , and a key partnership with energy solutions provider Cegal , which drove 235% growth year over year for Nasuni in the energy sector.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a leading hybrid cloud storage solution that powers business growth with effortless scalability, built-in security, and fast edge performance using a unique cloud-native architecture. The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers operational excellence by consolidating NAS and backup, eliminating data silos, and making management easy and flexible without changes to apps or workflows. Its built-in security offers proactive defense and rapid recovery, lowering organizations' risk from the detrimental effects of ransomware attacks and other disasters. Synchronized access to file data everywhere ensures user productivity by supporting remote and hybrid work. By leveraging object storage, data is consolidated and optimized for content intelligence tools and AI workflows.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, including leaders in manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

