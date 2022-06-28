Nasuni Acquires Storage Made Easy to Bolster Data Management & Remote Work Capabilities

File data services leader makes second acquisition in 60 days, follows significant investment

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, announced today it has acquired Storage Made Easy (SME), a leading file data management company that offers remote work and compliance solutions for cloud file storage. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed. The acquisition of SME is Nasuni's second transaction within the last two months following a $60 million investment earlier in the year.

One of today's biggest challenges for data storage is the ability to make files accessible to users no matter where they are. As organizations continue to support a distributed workforce, access to file data is required, including from home and branch offices as well as field locations that may have limited internet bandwidth. Traditional Network Attached Storage (NAS) does a poor job accommodating file access from anywhere and stores file data in silos making search and analytics impossible.

"Providing secure, high-performance access to file data from any location while complying with a stringent regulatory landscape is challenging every IT organization," said Paul Flanagan, chief executive officer of Nasuni. "By adding remote work and compliance capabilities to the Nasuni platform through the acquisition of SME, we are giving organizations even more reasons to modernize their file data infrastructures, all while reducing capital and operational costs. This adds further capabilities to our 'work from anywhere' strategy, accelerating our file data services leadership."

"The combination of SME and Nasuni creates a suite of highly complementary, multi-cloud file data services for our customers and partners," said Jim Liddle, founder and chief executive officer of SME. "Joining Nasuni is a natural move, and the SME team is thrilled to join the company and help advance their leadership in the file data services market." Jim Liddle will join Nasuni as vice president of product, file fabric.

The acquisition of SME will extend the Nasuni File Data Platform with capabilities that can address these needs, including:

Desktop synchronization for offline access

Accelerated VPN-less access to file data for remote and hybrid workers

Microsoft Teams, Slack and Office 365 integration

Enhanced enterprise search capabilities for regulatory compliance

The SME acquisition gives organizations more reasons to adopt the Nasuni File Data Platform for their file storage, backup and ransomware concerns. It uniquely leverages object storage from Azure, AWS and Google Cloud to transform legacy file infrastructure with a suite of file data services that enables files to be accessed from anywhere and protected from anything.

Prior to the transaction, Nasuni and SME were already partnering to deliver the two companies' integrated solutions to joint enterprise customers.

"We deployed Nasuni with AWS object storage a few years ago to replace our on-premises NAS and file backup solutions, and more recently added SME, so the combination makes perfect sense," said Mike Shepard, enterprise IT architect at RES, the United States' largest ecological restoration company. "When the pandemic hit, we realized that we needed a borderless workflow without the pain of VPN to make remote file sharing simple for our users. Nasuni and SME enable our engineers to connect to project shares from home with ease, synchronize files to their desktops for fast access and quickly search large amounts of corporate file data for the information they need."

In addition to augmenting Nasuni's remote work and compliance capabilities, the acquisition of SME gives Nasuni an additional presence in the UK as it continues to expand its EMEA footprint, which grew in March with the opening of the company's new innovation center in Cork , Ireland .

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth, and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection, and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access, and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

