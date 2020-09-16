Nasuni Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

Nasuni's cloud file services platform now integrates with AWS Outposts for faster access to large data files from anywhere in the world

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni®, a leading provider of cloud file storage , today announced that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Nasuni's cloud file services platform integrates successfully with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Nasuni as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that has been fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"Customers are looking for ways to monitor and easily recover protected resources across their digital estate as part of a comprehensive disaster recovery strategy," said Joshua Burgin, general manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "With Nasuni available to customers on AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from comprehensive logging and backup services designed to reliably protect their data on their infrastructure, on AWS Outposts or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outpost deployments.

"Nasuni enables customers to take full advantage of the cloud's global accessibility, unlimited capacity and unparalleled redundancy without having to sacrifice an excellent end-user experience," said Will Hornkohl, VP of alliances at Nasuni. "Attaining AWS Outposts Ready status demonstrates to enterprises that they can achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that both AWS and Nasuni provide."

Nasuni is a world-class file services platform built for the cloud. Nasuni consolidates network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage, delivering infinite scale, built-in backup, global file sharing, and local file server performance, all at half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Leading companies from a wide array of industries rely on Nasuni to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites, enhance workforce productivity, reduce IT cost and complexity, and maximize the business value of their file data. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni Corporation is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and its software platform is deployed in more than 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

