Nanofiltration Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2029 with 17.6% CAGR

'Nanofiltration is a technology that removes small particles and molecules from liquids, widely used in water treatment, food, and pharmaceuticals. As the need for cleaner water and efficient filtration grows, the market for nanofiltration is expanding, driven by innovations and sustainable solutions.'

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Global Markets and Technologies for Nanofiltration is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $3.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report analyzes the global nanofiltration market from 2023 to 2029, with revenue projections in millions of U.S. dollars. It segments the market by material type (organic, inorganic, hybrid), system configuration (spiral wound, tubular, hollow fiber, plate-and-frame), filtration technique (crossflow, dead-end), and application (water treatment, food and beverages, life sciences and chemicals).

Nanofiltration systems are highly efficient, recovering 85% to 95% of water, making them ideal for desalination and wastewater treatment. New materials like graphene oxide and metal-organic frameworks are improving filtration, water flow and chemical resistance. Additionally, advances in anti-fouling coatings and self-cleaning membranes are tackling the common problem of membrane clogging.

It is more advanced than reverse osmosis (RO) technology: Nanofiltration is more advanced than RO because it selectively filters, allowing certain small molecules to pass while blocking others, making it more efficient for specific uses like water treatment and industrial processes. Government involvement in wastewater treatment: Government involvement in wastewater treatment includes creating laws, providing funding, and setting regulations to ensure wastewater is properly treated, protecting the environment, public health, and clean water resources. Growing use in the desalination process: Nanofiltration is increasingly used in desalination to remove salt and impurities from seawater, making it a popular and efficient method for producing clean, drinkable water in industries and water treatment plants. Rise in demand for non-chemical water treatment: The growing demand for non-chemical water treatment means that more people and industries are turning to nanofiltration, which cleans water without using harmful chemicals, making it safer for both health and the environment.

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $1.3 billion Market size forecast $3.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 17.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Material type, configuration, filtering technique, application, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, South America, Middle East Market drivers More advanced than RO technology.

Government involvement in wastewater treatment.

Growing use in desalination.

Rise in demand for non-chemical water treatment.

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global nanofiltration market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2029, at a growth rate is 17.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029. What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Three factors: It is more advanced than RO technology; more government involvement in wastewater treatment; and its application in the desalination process. Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report segments the nanofiltration market by material type, configuration, filtering technique and application. Which material type will dominate the market in 2029?

The organic material type will be dominant in 2029. Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest market share.

Leading companies in the market include:

3M

Alfa Laval

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Dupont

Hydranautics (a Nitto Group Co.)

Kovalus Separation Solutions

Mann+Hummel

NX Filtration BV

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Prominent

Simpore

Synder Filtration Inc.

Terapore Technologies

Toray Industries Inc.

Veolia

Xylem

