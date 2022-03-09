N95 Mask Market Size Worth $5.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global N95 mask market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, increased regulatory mandates to wear masks in public settings, and the rising awareness regarding respiratory protection at the workplace. With the COVID-19 pandemic's emergence, N95 masks have mostly been employed in the healthcare industry by healthcare workers to protect both the patient and the healthcare personnel from biological agents' exposure. The product demand is high in the healthcare sector since it offers good fluid resistance, breathability, and high filtration efficiency.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The without exhalation valve segment accounted for a revenue share of 79.0% in 2021 owing to effective protection provided during inhalation and exhalation, and promotion by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The penetration of online distribution channels is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the fast adoption of internet and e-commerce platforms, as well as manufacturers' use of online distribution channels to offer their products.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 28.8% in 2021, on account of burgeoning pharmaceuticals, mining, manufacturing, and construction industries, which extensively use respiratory protective equipment, including N95 masks.

dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 28.8% in 2021, on account of burgeoning pharmaceuticals, mining, manufacturing, and construction industries, which extensively use respiratory protective equipment, including N95 masks. In October 2021 , Shawmut Corporation and The Fallon Company have launched a Protex N95 mask for prolonged use that is NIOSH-approved with the patent-pending Protex ADC comfort system.

, Shawmut Corporation and The Fallon Company have launched a Protex N95 mask for prolonged use that is NIOSH-approved with the patent-pending Protex ADC comfort system. In January 2021 , 3M company increased its production capacity of N95 masks by USD 2.5 billion annually owing to the continued demand for respirators from the general public and government contracts.

Get Sample of this market research report, "N95 Mask Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (With Exhalation Valve, Without Exhalation Valve), By End Use (Healthcare, Construction, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

N95 Mask Market Growth & Trends

Surgical N95 respirators that are class II devices are regulated by CDC under 42 CFR Part 84 and FDA under 21 CFR 878.4040 in the U.S. Whereas in the European Union, FFP2 masks, which are equivalent to these products, are regulated under the European Standard EN149:2001 for filtering half masks to protect against particles. Growing demand for efficient respiratory protection equipment to guard against pollutants and harmful particulate matter in various industries such as construction, oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing will drive market growth. Furthermore, stringent occupational safety laws, particularly in developed economies are expected to boost demand.

N95 masks are extensively used in the construction sector to offer respirator protection from small particles and dust that cause allergies and respiratory diseases. The global construction industry is witnessing strong recovery owing to fiscal stimulus rolled out by governments that have increased infrastructure construction activities, thereby creating an upswing for the N95 masks. The pandemic provided an opportunity for companies to receive steady revenues from direct government procurement of masks aimed at fighting COVID-19. Furthermore, governments are adopting cost-effective methods such as strategic stock development, upstream agreements with industries for rapid conversion of assembly lines during crises, and international trade.

N95 Mask Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global N95 mask market on the basis of product, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

N95 Mask Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

With Exhalation Valve

Without Exhalation Valve

N95 Mask Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Online

Offline

N95 Mask End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Healthcare

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others

N95 Mask Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Russia



U.K.



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Philippines

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of N95 Mask Market

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Ltd

Medisca, Inc.

O&M Halyard

The Gerson Company

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Moldex-Metric

Makrite

Prestige Ameritech

Crosstex International, Inc.

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Company, Ltd.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Surgical Masks Market - The global surgical masks market size is anticipated to reach USD 685.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2028. The market growth is associated with the increasing demand for respiratory protection in the healthcare industry, during the COVID-19 pandemic and rising awareness regarding healthcare-associated infections.

The global surgical masks market size is anticipated to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2028. The market growth is associated with the increasing demand for respiratory protection in the healthcare industry, during the COVID-19 pandemic and rising awareness regarding healthcare-associated infections. Anti-pollution Mask Market - The global anti-pollution mask market size is expected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 30.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as rising awareness for remedial measures to combat increased pollution levels and high rate of adoption of healthy lifestyle are expected to remain the prominent trends in the market.

- The global anti-pollution mask market size is expected to reach by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 30.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as rising awareness for remedial measures to combat increased pollution levels and high rate of adoption of healthy lifestyle are expected to remain the prominent trends in the market. Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market - The global powered air purifying respirators market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Favorable government regulations about employee safety and the emergence of various infectious biohazards are anticipated to drive the demand for powered air purifying respirator (PAPR).

Browse through Grand View Research's Smart Textiles Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.