mywage Appoints Phil Kennerley as Chief Executive Officer

MUNICH and LONDON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market-leading software and AI solutions provider for temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, today announces the appointment of Phil Kennerley as CEO of mywage, effective 1 May 2026. mywage, the UK-based mid- and back-office platform for staffing agencies, was acquired by zvoove Group in July 2025. Kennerley brings more than two decades of experience leading SaaS businesses through commercial transformation and growth.

Phil Kennerley CEO mywage

Orsela Cani, who founded mywage seven years ago and led the company from inception through to its acquisition by zvoove in summer 2025, will continue to support mywage in an advisory capacity, providing continuity of the values and vision she instilled during the company's founding years. Under her leadership, mywage grew from an early-stage concept into a recognised platform for staffing operations. Through a carefully managed handover, she has positioned the business to scale within the zvoove Group.

"mywage has been the defining commercial chapter of my career - and joining zvoove was the right next step for both the platform and our customers," said Orsela Cani, Founder and outgoing CEO of mywage. "I'm proud of what we've built: a differentiated product, an exceptional team, and a strong pipeline of enterprise relationships that position mywage for market leadership. Phil is the right person to lead the business through its next phase of scale and growth, and I look forward to continuing to support that journey."

Prior to joining mywage, Kennerley served as Chief Value Officer at SourceDogg, where he led a strategic repositioning that drove substantial improvements in ARR growth, net revenue retention, and customer expansion. Before that, he held senior commercial roles at Bullhorn and Sirenum, consistently delivering measurable results across the full sales and customer lifecycle.

"I am thrilled to be joining mywage at such a pivotal moment. My focus will be on building on the strong foundations Orsela and the team have created — deepening customer value, scaling the go-to-market motion, and fostering a high-performance culture. I look forward to working closely with the team, our customers, and our partners at zvoove," said Phil Kennerley, CEO of mywage.

"Phil Kennerley is exactly the leader mywage needs at this stage. His track record in high growth software environments gives us great confidence. Phil's growth mindset and customer centricity, combined with mywage's next-gen payroll platform, is the ideal combination to capitalize on the opportunity we see to build a market leader in the UK and beyond. We are equally grateful to Orsela for the extraordinary business she built and the seamless transition she delivered," said Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove Group.

About zvoove Group

zvoove Group is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 9,000 customers trust zvoove Group. Today, they manage more than 3 million workers, EUR 24 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 970 people at 26 locations across Europe and Latin America. www.zvoove.com

About mywage

mywage is a UK-born SaaS platform purpose-built for staffing agencies and the flexible workforce. Developed natively on Salesforce and powered by intelligent automation, it replaces fragmented systems and spreadsheets with a single, connected workflow spanning onboarding, HR, shift scheduling, payroll, and invoicing.

mywage pioneers a new era in payroll and middle-to-back office operations for the staffing industry. The platform simplifies the most complex parts of recruitment operations, enabling back-office teams to stay compliant, work efficiently, and scale with ease. Driven by customer insight and a passion for effortless technology, mywage is helping staffing businesses operate with greater clarity, speed, and control.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991851/mywage_Phil_Kennerley_CEO.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722713/zvoove_Logo.jpg