myTomorrows and Rare Disease Research Partner to Improve Access to Rare Disease Clinical Trials

The collaboration is designed to increase trial visibility, support more structured referrals from community and specialist care settings, and improve coordination for patients, families, and referring providers

AMSTERDAM and ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows, a health technology company that helps connect patients and physicians to all pre-approval treatment options, and Rare Disease Research (RDR), an independent U.S. clinical research site network focused exclusively on rare disease studies, today announced a partnership designed to improve how patients are identified and referred into rare disease clinical trials.

Initially supporting RDR's sites in Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina, the collaboration aims to make it easier for patients, families, community physicians, and specialist centers to connect with relevant RDR studies through a more structured and coordinated referral pathway.

Patients living with rare diseases often face major obstacles in finding appropriate clinical trials. Complex eligibility criteria, rapidly evolving recruitment needs, and limited visibility into active studies can make it difficult for both clinicians and families to identify relevant opportunities. Referring physicians may also lack a practical, consistent way to connect potentially eligible patients to specialized research sites.

Through this partnership, RDR will use the myTomorrows platform to help referring physicians and specialist centers identify potentially relevant RDR trials and submit structured referrals directly to RDR site teams. The platform is intended to support preliminary matching against study criteria and improve the completeness and consistency of referral information before site-level review.

Once a potential match is identified, referring providers can submit referrals to the appropriate RDR clinical research team and communicate through a centralized workflow designed to reduce fragmented back-and-forth and improve coordination. RDR investigators and site teams will continue to conduct protocol-specific review and determine screening suitability and enrollment in accordance with study requirements.

The collaboration will also provide support for patients and families seeking information about RDR trials. When appropriate, myTomorrows patient navigators may help gather relevant medical information, review potential trial options, and support referrals of potentially eligible patients to RDR for site follow-up.

By enabling more structured, better-qualified referrals, the partnership is intended to help RDR teams spend less time managing incomplete or mismatched inbound requests and more time supporting patients who may be a fit for active studies. The goal is to create a smoother experience for families and referring physicians while improving operational efficiency at the site level.

"This partnership strengthens our ability to connect with patients earlier and more effectively through the physicians and specialist centers already involved in their care," said Han C. Phan, MD, CEO of Rare Disease Research. "More structured referrals and clearer eligibility alignment can help our teams focus on the patients most likely to be a fit for a given study, while creating a more efficient and supportive experience for families and referring providers."

"For trial sites, complex recruitment workflows can create unnecessary administrative burden and slow patient access," said Michel van Harten, M.D., CEO of myTomorrows. "By supporting RDR with structured referrals, preliminary trial matching, and coordinated patient engagement, we aim to help simplify the path from referral to site follow-up."

The partnership is also intended to support more centralized visibility into referred cases, improve coordination across stakeholders, and reduce reliance on fragmented email-based communication. Together, RDR and myTomorrows aim to create a more efficient, patient-centered pathway into rare disease clinical trials, with the goal of improving referral quality, reducing administrative friction, and making it easier to connect patients to relevant research opportunities.

Find out more here.

About myTomorrows

myTomorrows is a global health technology company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients seeking treatment options. The company has built proprietary technology to search clinical trials and, where appropriate, Expanded Access Programs (EAPs), using global public registries. This helps connect patients, physicians, trial sites, and biopharma companies to simplify and accelerate access to drugs in development. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 17,700 patients and 3,000 physicians across 440+ sites in more than 135 countries.

More information: mytomorrows.com

myTomorrows Media Contact:

Kate Schoenstadt

Headline Media

kate@headline.media

+972-54-7776684

About Rare Disease Research

Rare Disease Research (RDR) is an independent clinical research site network focused exclusively on rare disease studies. With sites in Georgia, and North Carolina, Florida and New Jersey, RDR partners with biopharma sponsors, CROs, physicians, and patient advocacy organizations to expand access to clinical trials and deliver high-quality, patient-centered study execution for rare and complex conditions.

More information: https://rarediseaseresearch.com

RDR Media Contact:

info@rarediseaseresearch.com

+1-470-665-3051