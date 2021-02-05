MyFin Digital Wallet Launched with the Support of Fibank and Mastercard

MyFin digital wallet users can instantly apply for and be issued a digital debit card, or request a plastic card to be delivered to them by courier. Cards issued by MyFin are of the Mastercard brand. They can be used to make online payments, as well as payments at POS terminals. Mastercard, MyFin's technology partner, has contributed to the project with its experience and advanced security and technological solutions. The platform offers innovative features allowing users, in addition to standard money transfers, to exchange payments with other MyFin customers (peer to peer) and use payment links.

Thanks to the streamlined technological processes, MyFin customers can now order their payments faster and cheaper compared to traditional bank transfers. The platform provides real-time information on account balances and transactions performed, as well as 24/7 consultation with qualified live operators.

MyFin makes a point of offering products and services tailored to the busy schedule of its customers. The company's vision is aimed at facilitating user experience in personal finance management, and making it even more enjoyable by developing and upgrading the application's functionalities.

MyFin proudly supports the cause of reducing harmful emissions and environmental protection by implementing various initiatives. One of them is related to the plastic itself: MyFin uses innovative technology for production, in partnership with the company AUSTRIACARD. Cards are made of biodegradable material and delivered to customers in recycled paper packaging. And for every 100 plastic cards issued, MyFin commits to planting one tree.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134349/Fibank_Head_Office_Bulgaria.jpg

SOURCE Fibank (First Investment Bank)