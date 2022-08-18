Mycoplasma Testing Market Size Worth $1.87 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mycoplasma testing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.87 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for mycoplasma testing products is anticipated to rise in near future with growing R&D investments in the field of life sciences. Huge opportunities in the life sciences segment are spurring market growth. Rising investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries with rising healthcare spending is expected to further fuel the growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2019, kits and reagents dominated the market and is also expected to showcase the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its increasing usage in mycoplasma tests

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the delivery of fast and accurate results associated with this technology

Cell line testing is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increased risk of cell line contamination

In 2019, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest mycoplasma testing market share due to rising research activities in drug discovery and development

North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to rising healthcare spending levels and government funding for life science-related research

Read 120-page full market research report for more Insights, "Mycoplasma Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product (Instruments, Kit & Reagents, Services), By Technology (PCR, ELISA, Direct Assay, Microbial Culture), By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027", published by Grand View Research.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Growth & Trends

Government initiatives in the form of awareness campaigns for chronic diseases, such as cancer are also encouraging research-based activities. The National Research Council's Industrial Research and Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP) provides technological support to small and medium scale life science companies in Canada involved in product development and innovation. According to Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision, its government is promoting the growth of pharmaceutical industries due to the fact that only 30% of its medication requirements are produced locally. Such factors are expected to drive market growth.

Mycoplasma contamination of cell culture is a growing concern for most researchers for decades. Mycoplasma infection arises majorly from laboratory workers as human mycoplasma contamination occurs at a faster rate. In order to combat further contamination, mycoplasma tests are conducted, which is expected to increase the demand for the related products and hence, the market growth.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mycoplasma testing market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Mycoplasma Testing Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

PCR Assays



Nucleic Acid Detection Kits



Stains



Elimination Kits



Standards & Controls



Others

Services

Mycoplasma Testing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

PCR

ELISA

Direct Assay

Indirect Assay

Microbial Culture Techniques

Enzymatic Methods

Mycoplasma Testing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End of Production Cells Testing

Others

Mycoplasma Testing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Academic Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Mycoplasma Testing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Singapore



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

