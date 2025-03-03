Mycom enhances AInsights application with Pattern Detection for Root Cause Analysis to support predictive maintenance for telco networks

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced at MWC Barcelona 2025 that a new Pattern Detection Root Cause Analysis (RCA) capability has been introduced in AInsights, its predictive AI-based insights application.

The new capability in Mycom's AInsights application utilizes a machine learning-driven pattern detection mechanism to automatically recognize predefined root cause patterns, enabling efficient diagnosis of network performance issues. This autonomous RCA improves the overall customer experience for CSPs by reducing the Mean time to repair (MTTR) network problems.

In addition to the existing capabilities of anomaly detection and forecasting, this critical enhancement to AInsights application helps CSPs as they roll out the latest 5G enterprise/FTTx services. Mycom's AInsights application offering is an essential capability for CSPs to deliver services with AI-based predictive insights for high performance and root cause analysis.

"We are delighted to enhance AInsights predictive remediation with this new capability to support the CSPs in identifying root causes of problems faster and earlier," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at Mycom. "With AInsights' pattern detection for RCA, CSPs can benefit from complete predictive maintenance through forecasting performance problems, anomaly detection and root cause analysis. This is an important capability for CSPs to optimize costs and reduce downtime in their networks."

