Mycom's generative AI application GenAie releases NOC Copilot capability to elevate operational efficiency for CSPs

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, an Assurance leader offering AI, Data and Automation solutions for some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced a new NOC Copilot capability powered by its GenAie multi-agentic application.

The NOC Copilot can identify and recommend network performance optimization, perform root cause analysis and recommend next best actions, using natural language. By carrying out correlations between network performance, incident data, and customer performance metrics in real-time, CSPs can proactively optimize network performance with an aim to reduce cost of operations and enhance customer experience.

GenAie's NOC Copilot capability, built on agentic AI architecture, empowers network performance analysts to swiftly identify and resolve issues by providing real-time monitoring and analysis information, enabling proactive troubleshooting and minimizing service disruptions. Its advanced drill-down capabilities investigate specific problems and conduct root cause analysis, facilitating efficient resolution and preventing recurrence.

Mycom's GenAie is available as a cloud-based SaaS offering in collaboration with Amazon Bedrock and other GenAI frameworks. It also offers an on-premises solution, seamlessly integrating with multiple LLMs including Claude3, Mistral, Llama 4 and ChatGPT-4o.

"GenAie's NOC Copilot is Mycom's latest innovation, designed to empower CSP frontline operations through natural language insights into complex performance issues," said Mounir Ladki, Co-founder, President and CTO at Mycom. "The real time visibility and remediation recommendations leveraging GenAie's analytical capabilities is a key enabler for the evolution of CSP operations to evolve to Autonomous Networks Level 4. This supports lower operational costs and proactive resolution of problems in CSP networks."

For information on Mycom and its Service Assurance offerings please visit www.mycom.com. To arrange a discussion with Mycom, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com, jack.toye@mycom.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842400/Mycom_New_Logo.jpg