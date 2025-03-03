Mycom announces commercial availability of MycomEye app to CSPs for instant access to network, service and business data

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced at MWC Barcelona 2025, the commercial availability of its MycomEye mobile app for instant access to network, service observability and business data for CSP executives.

With the MycomEye app, CSP executives can instantaneously access network, service and business data at any time, from any location. The app empowers business users with real-time visibility of the network and service performance. It is offered over an intuitive mobile interface with dashboarding for performance metrics, trends, alerting, and deep dive functions to act on problems. The app ensures that executives can promptly identify network and service issues that impact the business and take swift business decisions.

The MycomEye app enables CSPs to access and benefit from the real-time reporting and analytics of the Mycom EAA Service Assurance portfolio comprising PM (PrOptima), FM (NetExpert) and SQM (ProAssure), along with the capabilities of its AI Analytics application, AInsights and Generative AI application, GenAie, supported by automation features. The MycomEye app interacts in real time with the CSP ecosystem for real-time data access.

"MycomEye, our groundbreaking mobile app, places real-time network and business intelligence at your fingertips," said Charles Bligh, CEO at Mycom. "Built on Mycom's award-winning Assurance, Automation and AI platform, this app will empower executives and operational teams of CSPs to make faster data-driven decisions, enhancing collaboration and responsiveness across CSP teams. We are proud that we have made this app commercially available at MWC Barcelona 2025."

Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at Mycom said, "Mycom is a trusted data platform turning billions of network, service and customer data points into high quality actionable insights. With our mobile app we are giving CSP decision-makers a simple and instantaneous access to this data intelligence anywhere, anytime. In a few clicks, they can see, decide and act. This app can also be used as a portal to engage with CSP customers and enhance their overall experience."

To arrange a discussion with Mycom and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com. Follow Mycom on LinkedIn for its latest innovations and thought leadership on AI and Automation solutions.