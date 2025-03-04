Mycom announces a new Data Fabric application to power AI service and business performance analytics for CSPs

LONDON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced at MWC Barcelona 2025 its new Data Fabric application, which normalizes data for Big Data Lakes to fuel the next generation of business performance analytics solutions.

Mycom's Data Fabric facilitates seamless streaming of normalized network and service data into CSP Data Lakes, where it can be stored, processed, and analyzed by external applications for business insights that support the CSP growth. Offered on demand from the cloud, pre-integrated with most network deployments, the Data Fabric application eliminates months of data mining efforts. Data Fabric is built on Mycom's award winning EAA platform, proven at some of the world's largest, most complex Tier-1 CSP networks

Mycom's Data Fabric application supports CSP networks (5G and FTTx) that generate complex petabyte-scale data, and the operational and revenue challenges associated with it. CSPs can now use ready-to-consume network and service data for their Big Data Lakes for consolidation of data (technical and business) to facilitate operational and business analytics.

"Mycom's Data Fabric application extends the benefits of Mycom's EAA platform to CSPs through enhanced, open, and flexible insights to support their AI investments and growth plans," said Charles Bligh, CEO, Mycom. "As CSPs focus on integrating structured and unstructured data for their Data Lakes, Data Fabric will help them in unlocking the next wave of cost reduction, churn improvement, and customer experience enhancement. By organizing and correlating data at-scale, CSPs can use it to make better, faster decisions, not only for network management teams but also for sales, marketing, and customer service teams."

"The CSPs' data and analytics programs is offered a major boost by Mycom's Data Fabric as it saves endless data engineering cycles. It helps in reducing data consolidation costs and accelerates CSPs' business analytics projects," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at Mycom. "Mycom's Data Fabric offers CSPs the benefits of Assurance and Observability to CSPs through enriched, and high-quality network and service data."

To arrange a discussion with Mycom and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com. Follow Mycom on LinkedIn for its latest innovations and thought leadership.