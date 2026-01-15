Mycom and Groundhog Technologies partner to deliver multi-agent geolocation intelligence platform for next gen customer operations

Joint agentic AI solution empowering CSPs with a multi-agentic framework to revolutionize customer care, network and service operations.

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, an Assurance leader offering AI, Data and Automation solutions for some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), and Groundhog Technologies, provider of the industry-leading CovMo™ geolocation platform today announced a strategic collaboration combining their Assurance, Geolocation intelligence and Generative AI capabilities to set a new standard in assurance and customer care.

The partnership delivers one of the first agent-to-agent integrations in telecom OSS/BSS, leveraging complementary Agentic AI architectures from both companies and setting the foundation for broader external agent integration across the OSS/BSS ecosystem. The joint solution addresses key CSP needs by aligning customer care and network operations using intent based automation to enhance operational efficiency. This includes AI-driven geolocation value-add to detect and remediate assurance issues, re-prioritization of network/service faults based on critical customer issues, and proactive resolution of customer issues in specific network locations.

Mycom's Assurance solution combines AI-driven analytics and automation to assure network and service performance across mobile and fixed broadband networks. It empowers CSPs to proactively detect, correlate, and resolve performance degradations and resolve faults before they impact customers, triggering corrective actions to protect business critical applications, ensuring SLA compliance and reducing churn.

Groundhog's CovMo™ geolocation platform enhances this assurance framework by providing highly accurate, 24×7 customer-based geolocation intelligence, enabling CSPs to identify exact customer equipment locations and map radio conditions that affect user experience without reliance on GPS or costly drive tests. Based on breakthrough research originating from MIT and trusted by Tier-1 CSPs worldwide, CovMo™ transforms massive volumes of mobile network data into precise spatial insight that drives quick resolution of network hotspots and performance bottlenecks.

"CSPs require unparalleled visibility into both the performance of their network infrastructure and the real-world experience of the customers they serve," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at Mycom. "By integrating Groundhog's CovMo™ customers' geolocation insights and Groundhog AI agents with Mycom's Assurance capabilities and GenAie, Mycom's multi-agentic application, CSPs can now accurately pinpoint where network issues occur, gaining real-time insights into customer impact and fine tuning the root cause automatically to protect critical services, driving L5 Autonomous Networks with intent based automation."

"Combining CovMo GenAI's real-time intent-based geolocation intelligence with Mycom's Assurance portfolio creates a powerful AI toolkit/solution for CSPs striving to deliver flawless customer experiences," said David Chiou, CEO at Groundhog Technologies. "This collaboration enables CSPs to elevate traditional customer care to the next level by proactively identifying the impact of network quality on customers in specific locations, enhancing customer satisfaction score and reducing churn."

For more information on this collaboration and how the combined solution benefits CSP operations and customer experience initiatives, visit www.mycom.com and www.ghtinc.com.

Contact: jack.toye@mycom.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842400/5717791/Mycom_New_Logo.jpg