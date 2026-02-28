MWC Barcelona 2026: YOFC to Unveil Hollow-Core Fibre (HCF) Solution, Advancing Optical Connectivity in the Era of AI

AI x Fibre: the company will highlight next-generation ultra-low latency optical communication technology, strengthening global AI infrastructure.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable (YOFC) will showcase its latest innovative optical connectivity solutions for the AI era at MWC Barcelona 2026, taking place from March 2 to 5. Under the theme "AI x Fibre – Leading an Intelligent Future," the company will also host a dedicated launch event for its hollow-core fibre (HCF) solutions on March 4 at one of the world's largest and most influential connectivity events.

As AI is rapidly reshaping global industries and societal operations, high-speed, low-latency, and highly reliable optical connectivity is becoming essential infrastructure for an intelligent world. As a key transmission technology supporting next-generation AI computing networks, HCF will take centre stage of YOFC's exhibition at booth 5A30.

"Artificial intelligence is profoundly reshaping the global industrial landscape, placing unprecedented demands on ultra‑high‑speed, ultra‑low‑latency optical connectivity. As a premier global platform for mobile communications and digital technology, MWC provides a vital window to showcase cutting‑edge innovations and deepen international collaboration," remarked Zhuang Dan, Executive Director and President of YOFC.

"We believe that advanced optical connectivity not only drives the efficient flow of computing power and data but also contributes to the development of the digital society, connecting us to a more inclusive and sustainable future. YOFC looks forward to working with global industry partners to co‑create a smarter, greener, and more efficient future of optical connectivity."

Centring on "AI X Fibre," YOFC's exhibition at MWC Barcelona 2026 will especially spotlight five key technological highlights, demonstrating how optical fibre technology serves as the core backbone of global AI computing networks:

AI computing hub: Ultra-high-speed optical fibre interconnection solutions for AI data centres;

Connecting global AI networks: Supporting backbone network upgrades and cross-border data transmission;

Empowering AI applications: Covering high-bandwidth scenarios such as high-frequency financial trading, AI data centre interconnection, and quantum communication;

All-optical connectivity for home and business: Driving all-optical upgrades in residential and enterprise settings.

VIP showcase: Featuring cutting-edge achievements in optical communication technology.

As a flagship innovation on display, YOFC's HCF represents the forefront of next-generation optical transmission technology. Offering significant advantages over traditional fibre including lower latency, higher transmission efficiency, and enhanced signal quality, it provides critical infrastructure for ultra-high-speed data transmission and AI computing networks. Further details will be unveiled at the launch event during MWC.

As the world accelerates into the AI era, YOFC reinforced its commitment and unveiled the "AI-2030" strategy in 2025, positioning itself as a global leader in AI optical connectivity infrastructure. Built on its three core preform technologies—PCVD, VAD, and OVD—the company has developed a comprehensive "Superior Fibre" portfolio that includes G.654.E fibre, multi-core fibre, and hollow-core fibre (HFC), designed to meet the most demanding transmission needs.

With over a decade of global expansion, YOFC now operates eight production facilities across six countries, serving more than 100 markets worldwide. Through active participation in international standard-setting and cross-industry collaboration, YOFC continues to drive digital and intelligent transformation on a global scale, making high-speed, reliable optical connectivity a driving force behind the advancement of digital society—supporting a smarter, more connected, and more inclusive digital future.

Global industry partners, customers and media are invited to join YOFC at booth 5A30 at MWC Barcelona 2026 from March 2 to 5.

The press conference for HCF launch will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 4 at T6, Hall 8.0.

For more information, please visit https://en.yofc.com/

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXXg3k6ko0I

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922014/20260227151721_437_39.jpg