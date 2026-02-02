YOFC Completes Peru National Broadband Project, Expanding Fibre Connectivity for Local Communities

HUARAZ, Peru, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 20, a launch event for the newly completed broadband network was held in Peru's Ancash region, marking the project's completion and entry into operation. The national broadband project, undertaken by Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), is set to significantly enhance local digital infrastructure, bridge connectivity gaps, and support economic and social development.

Senior government officials, including Raúl García, Vice Minister of Transport and Communications of Peru, and Angelly Epifania, Vice Governor of the Ancash region, attended the ceremony alongside representatives from YOFC's Peru operations, local community members, and the project team. Together, they celebrated the completion of a major national connectivity initiative that is expected to deliver tangible benefits to local communities.

Six years ago, Raúl García, then representing the Peruvian government, signed a project agreement with YOFC at the Government Palace. After six years of implementation, YOFC has delivered a large-scale national broadband network, drawing on its technical expertise and proven delivery capabilities. The project underscores YOFC's commitment to fulfilling contractual obligations and achieving sustainable outcomes.

As a key component of Peru's digital infrastructure upgrade, the network spans four regions, connecting over 1,600 towns and more than one million people while reducing regional disparities in broadband access. To date, more than 9,000 kilometers of optical cable have been deployed and over 1,500 sites constructed, providing internet access to more than 4,000 public institutions—including schools, hospitals, police stations, and central plazas—and making high-quality digital services readily available to local communities.

The project also created substantial employment opportunities during construction, generating more than 5,000 jobs. By fostering knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and collaboration with local partners, it has supported the growth of related local industries.

As a global provider of optical communications solutions, YOFC's successful delivery of this project demonstrates its ability to execute complex international infrastructure projects and provide end-to-end solutions.

Looking ahead, YOFC will continue to deepen its global partnerships, maintaining a strong focus on building digital infrastructure worldwide. Leveraging its technological and industrial expertise, the company aims to expand fibre connectivity across global markets, help more countries and regions overcome digital infrastructure constraints, and contribute to a more inclusive, sustainable digital ecosystem while advancing global connectivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874344/image.jpg