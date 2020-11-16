Mutual Fund Assets Market to Reach $101.21 Trillion, Globally, by 2027 at 11.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in investment toward mutual fund, which enables small & large fund savers to participate in investment plans is the major factor driving the growth of the global mutual fund assets market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mutual Fund Assets Market by Fund Type (Equity Funds, Bond Funds, Money Market Funds, and Hybrid & Other Funds), Distribution Channel (Banks, Financial Advisors/Brokers, Direct Sellers, and Others), and Investor Type (Institutional and Individual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report, the global mutual fund assets industry was pegged at $54.93 trillion in 2019, and is expected to hit $101.21 trillion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in investment toward mutual fund, which enables small & large fund savers to participate in investment plans is the major factor driving the growth of the global mutual fund assets market. On the other hand, highly volatile capital market environment and high expense ratio & sales charges retrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, developing economies offer significant opportunities for mutual fund providers to expand & develop their existing portfolio with affordable & better returns on investments. This, in turn, has paved the way for a number of lucrative prospects in the industry.

Download Sample Report(220+ Pages PDF): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7297

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to huge uncertainty in companies' profitability and investors' ability repay funds, thereby impacting the global market for mutual fund assets negatively.

Also, the economic slowdown across the world seemed to affect the market badly.

The equity funds segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on fund type, the equity funds segment contributed to more than half of the global mutual fund assets market share in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027, owing to the fact that investors invest primarily in individual stocks of publicly traded companies. Moreover, factors such as diversification, systematic investments & withdrawals, and professionally money management with analyzing current & potential holdings for stock funds are propelling the segment growth. The hybrid & other funds segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.6% throughout the forecast period. As it involves a combination of equity & debt assets, these funds aim at striking a balance between risk and returns in order to generate income in the short run. This factor drives the segment growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Mutual Fund Assets Market

The financial advisors/brokers segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on distribution channel, the financial advisors/brokers segment accounted for nearly half of the global mutual fund assets market revenue in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance till 2027. This is attributed to the fact that financial advisors provide several product portfolios toward certain investments and usually execute trades in the financial markets by proxy for their clients. Simultaneously, the direct sellers segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is because it enables shareholders to choose from among several financial alternatives and provides convenience to execute long-term investments.

North America to rule the roost-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global mutual fund assets market. Factors such as quantitative easing, strong consumer spending, and low unemployment propel the growth of the mutual fund assets market in this province. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. This is due to increased adoption of mutual funds and growing consumer's expectations for better returns on investment in the region.

Interested? Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7297

Frontrunners in the industry-

Capital Group

Citigroup Inc.

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock, Inc.

PIMCO

State Street Corporation

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Morgan Stanley

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Latest Reports:

Asset Management Market By Solution (Barcode, Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Global Positioning System), Type (Financial, Enterprise, Infrastructure, Public, IT, Fixed Assets and Digital Assets), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil &Gas, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Financial Asset Broking Services Market By Service Type (Securities Brokerage, Capital-Raising Services, Mortgage Broking, Mergers & Acquisitions Services, and Others) and End User (Financial Institutions, Individuals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Investment Banking Market by Service Type (Debt Capital Markets Underwriting, Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting, Syndicated Loans, and Others) and End User (Individuals and Corporate Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Commodity Services Market by Commodity Type (Metals, Energy, Agricultural, and Others) and End User (Business and Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Equity Portfolio Management and Advisory Services Market by Type (Equity Investment, Portfolio Management, and Investment Advisory), Application (Transaction Services, Crisis & Recovery, and Risk Management), and End User (Financial institutions and Retail Investors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Private Equity Market by Application (Leveraged Buyouts, Venture Capital, Equity Investment, and Entrepreneurship) and End User (Start-up Companies and Privately Held Company): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research