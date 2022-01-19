Mutation Detection Kit In Genome Editing Market Size Worth $455.1 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mutation detection kits in genome editing market size is expected to reach USD 455.1 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements in gene modification technologies, growing adoption of personalized medicine, and increasing demand for synthetic genes and GMOs have majorly driven the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The CRISPR/Cas9 technology segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to continue the trend in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the various advantages offered by this technique, along with expanding applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technique

By end-use, academic and research institutes held the largest revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing R&D activities by these end-users in the genomics space

The CROs end-use segment is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period. There exists a considerable demand for contract service providers for gene editing. An increasing number of startups and emerging companies engaged in the gene-editing process has fueled the demand for CROs in this market

North America has emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in 2020 owing to the presence of key players and developed healthcare infrastructure

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. India and South Korea are majorly contributing to the regional market growth

Read 100 page market research report, "Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (CRISPR/Cas9, TALENs/MegaTALs, ZFN, Meganucleases), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The advent of CRISPR/Cas9 nuclease, TALEN, and ZFN allows easy and precise genome modification with no limitation by organisms. In recent times, this space has witnessed a slew of news emerging surrounding the advancement and application of gene editing tools for genetic disease treatment. For instance, in February 2021, researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago developed a new gene-editing tool that the programming of sequential cuts or edits over time.

COVID-19 has become a catalyst for the mutation detection kits market growth. Owing to the pandemic, the leading scientific community and market competitors are now focusing on deciphering the potential of gene editing techniques to prevent COVID-19 infection. CRISPR technology has been studied as a viable tool to alleviate the adverse impact of the pandemic and virus mutation. CRISPR can be utilized in various ways that can contribute to improving human health.

The TALENs/MegaTALs technology segment is expected to witness gradual growth from 2021 to 2028. The development of TALENs has led to major advancements in new therapy development. This technique is found to have more advanced potential gene therapy applications. The scientific community as well as operating players in the gene therapy market are showing a continued interest in the implementation of meganucleases in therapy development. Key players in the market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions and new product development to maintain their market presence.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global mutation detection kit in genome editing market on the basis of technology by application, end-use, and region:

Mutation Detection Kit In Genome Editing Technology by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

CRISPR/Cas9



Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Analysis





Disease Genotyping





Typing of Transgenic Plants





Therapy Development





Epigenetic Editing



ZFN



Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Analysis





Disease Genotyping





Typing of Transgenic Plants





Therapy Development





Epigenetic Editing



TALENs/MegaTALs



Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Analysis





Disease Genotyping





Typing of Transgenic Plants





Therapy Development





Epigenetic Editing



Meganucleases



Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Analysis





Disease Genotyping





Typing Of Transgenic Plants





Therapy Development





Epigenetic Editing



Others

Mutation Detection Kit In Genome Editing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



Academic and Government Research Institutes



Contract Research Organizations

Mutation Detection Kit In Genome Editing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Mutation Detection Kit In Genome Editing Market

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lucigen

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

GenScript

Promega Corporation

Synthego

Applied Biological Materials, Inc. (abm)

New England Biolabs

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biovision Inc.

AddGene

