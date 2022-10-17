Multiple System Atrophy Market to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of 4% by 2032 | DelveInsight

With the expected launch of emerging therapies, the multiple system atrophy market is expected to show positive growth in the forecast period in the 7MM. Moreover, increased awareness of MSA has amplified drug research and development.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Multiple System Atrophy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, multiple system atrophy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the multiple system atrophy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 125 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total multiple system atrophy diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 36K in 2021.

in 2021. Globally, leading multiple system atrophy companies such as Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics , and others are developing novel MSA drugs that can be available in the multiple system atrophy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel MSA drugs that can be available in the multiple system atrophy market in the coming years. The promising multiple system atrophy therapies in the pipeline include Lu AF82422, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy, ION464, ATH434, and others.

and others. The growing diagnosed population of multiple system atrophy (MSA) and upcoming therapies in the 7MM are driving the multiple system atrophy market growth.

Multiple System Atrophy Overview

Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a neurodegenerative disorder that causes symptoms that affect both the autonomic nervous system and movement. The multiple system atrophy causes are unknown, and most cases are sporadic. The accumulation of alpha-synuclein is a distinguishing feature of MSA.

The slowness of movement, tremors, rigidity, and incoordination are the first signs and multiple system atrophy symptoms. The parkinsonian type (MSA-P) with primary symptoms similar to Parkinson's disease and the cerebellar type (MSA-C) with primary symptoms featuring ataxia are the most prominent multiple system atrophy symptoms of evaluation.

Multiple system atrophy diagnosis is difficult, especially in the early stages, because many of the symptoms are similar to Parkinson's disease. Autonomic testing (such as blood pressure control and heart rate control), assessment of bladder function, and neuroimaging such as an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) or PET scan are examples of diagnostic tests.

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 36K diagnosed prevalent cases of multiple system atrophy in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest number of multiple system atrophy diagnosed prevalent cases in 2021.

The multiple system atrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

Gender-specific DiagnosedPrevalent Cases of MSA

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

Multiple System Atrophy Treatment Market

The approved multiple system atrophy market segment includes NORTHERA (droxidopa), the world's first approved therapy for symptomatic nOH. Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (DSP) developed it and commercialized it in Japan in 1989. DSP sold the drug license to Chelsea Therapeutics International in 2006. Chelsea received accelerated approval for NORTHERA from the US FDA in February 2014 for symptomatic benefit in adult patients with nOH, and exclusivity will expire in February 2021. nOH is found in approximately 66-90% of MSA patients and is a major cause of disability and injury in the disease.

There is currently no approved disease-modifying agent. The drug used to treat Parkinson's disease, most notably levodopa (SINEMET), is also prescribed for MSA patients. The efficacy of such medications, however, varies greatly among affected individuals. Other drugs used to treat Parkinson's disease and levodopa may be used to treat MSA patients. These include dopamine agonists like ropinirole (Requip) and pramipexole (Mirapexin), which increase dopamine receptor activity in the brain.

Moreover, the multiple system atrophy treatment market majorly covers off-label and generic treatments. Clonazepam, vitamin E, propanolol, baclofen, or amantadine have proven to be more effective. However, buspirone (off-label) improved upper-limb ataxia.

Depending on the severity of the other symptoms, drugs such as sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), or vardenafil (Levitra) may be used to treat urinary and erectile dysfunction symptoms, which are common in men with MSA.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Lu AF82422: H Lundbeck A/S

Ampreloxetine (TD-9855): Theravance Biopharma

AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy: Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc.

ION464: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

ATH434: Alterity Therapeutics

Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics

In recent years, there has been a greater understanding of the neuropathological aspects underlying MSA driving the multiple system atrophy market. Because of the numerous clinical features associated with MSA, tremendous effort is being made to develop reliable clinical criteria for diagnosis. The emerging pipeline has the potential for rapid development, and many therapies are in early and mid-stage trials, with approval changing the dynamics of the multiple system atrophy market.

Moreover, research studies with effective MoAs to treat MSA neuroprotective provide key pharma players with many exciting opportunities in the multiple system atrophy market. The anticipated approval of potential therapies may change and increase the multiple system atrophy market dynamics for the MSA treatment landscape. Furthermore, as the current diagnostic consensus criteria compete for a step forward, the definitive diagnosis of MSA is opportunistic.

However, the current consensus diagnostic criteria for MSA do not accurately define MSA, which impedes clinical trials of potential disease-modifying treatments in the multiple system atrophy market. The only pharmacologic treatment available is symptomatic, and the multiple system atrophy market lacks neuroprotective treatments.

Moreover, several pharmaceutical companies recently launched generic versions of Droxidopa (Northera) in 2021, saturating the current multiple system atrophy market. With the introduction of low-cost generics for Northera, the treatment sphere of MSA is expected to be hampered by the entry of more expensive emerging drugs.

Furthermore, the multiple system atrophy market cannot rely entirely on emerging therapies in the forecast period because the majority of ongoing trials are either in the early or mid-stage of development.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 4 % Market Size in 2021 USD 125 Million Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies Theravance Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck A/S, Alterity Therapeutics, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Biogen, Corestem, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inhibikase Therapeutics, RETROTOPE, Modag, AC Immune, Vaxxinity, Neuramedy, ProMIS Neurosciences, FAScinate Therapeutics, Wren Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies Lu AF82422, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy, ION464, ATH434, and others

Scope of the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple System Atrophy current marketed and emerging therapies

Multiple System Atrophy current marketed and emerging therapies Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics: Multiple System Atrophy market drivers and barriers

Multiple System Atrophy market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Multiple System Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Multiple System Atrophy Market Key Insights 2. Multiple System Atrophy Market Report Introduction 3. Multiple System Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Multiple System Atrophy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Multiple System Atrophy Treatment and Management 7. Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Multiple System Atrophy Emerging Drugs 10. Seven Major Multiple System Atrophy Market Analysis 11. Multiple System Atrophy Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers 15. Multiple System Atrophy Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

