Multi-site university health network in the US chooses cloud service from Sectra to handle increasing imaging volumes and strengthen security

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging cloud subscription service Sectra One Cloud to a university health network in the US. The adoption of Sectra's Software as a Service (SaaS) underscores the healthcare provider's commitment to advancing and streamlining diagnostic processes, prioritizing physician collaboration and robust security measures across more than 10 hospitals.

The university health network conducts approximately two million imaging exams annually across more than 10 hospitals. By embracing Sectra One Cloud, Sectra will oversee the entire infrastructure through a fully managed Software as a Service (SaaS) model in the cloud. This entails ongoing monitoring, optimization, and upgrades, complemented by round-the-clock support and security monitoring to maintain a seamless user experience. Such a setup will establish a robust system at the healthcare provider, capable of ensuring top tier support and security while accommodating projected growth in exam volumes and potential expansion into other medical specialties.

Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc., emphasizes, "I am proud to be able to offer a solution that helps hospitals deal with both growing imaging volumes as well as cyberthreats. Our experience in assisting large health networks is key when helping customers on their cloud journey."

The six-year contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2023/2024 fiscal year and the healthcare provider will initially utilize the service's module for radiology. The contracted and guaranteed order value amounts to $20.4M and the revenue will be recognized gradually over the contract period.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

