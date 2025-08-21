Multi-Beam Echo Sounder Market worth $3.54 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-beam echo sounder market is expected to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2030, from USD 2.69 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The multi-beam echo sounder market is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for seabed mapping in defense, commercial, and scientific fields. This demand is fueled by the need for accurate hydrographic data to support marine navigation, offshore hydrocarbon extraction, and subsea construction. Rising investments in offshore wind farms, subsea cable routes, and oil & gas exploration are further boosting multi-beam echo sounder usage. Regulatory mandates from organizations like the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) are also compelling operators to adopt multi-beam technology. Moreover, technological progress, including improved swath coverage, high frequency resolution, and compatibility with autonomous and remotely operated systems, enhances market opportunities.

Multi-Beam Echo Sounder Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 2.69 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 3.54 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Platform, Application, Acquirer, End User, Depth, and Power Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Substantial data volume and complex post-processing Key Market Opportunities Rapid integration of multi-beam echo sounders with autonomous underwater and surface vehicles Key Market Drivers Increased investments in hydrographic surveys by government agencies

Hydrographic agencies are expected to be the largest end user during the forecast period.

Hydrographic agencies are expected to hold the largest share of the multi-beam echo sounder market during the forecast period, subject to high demand for accurate seabed mapping, adherence to global hydrographic standards, and increased national charting capacity. Moreover, investments in modernizing survey fleets, improving coastal surveillance programs, and funding maritime safety initiatives drive the adoption of advanced multi-beam echo sounder systems by hydrographic agencies. The growth of international trade and port infrastructure expansion is further increasing the need for precise hydrographic data to ensure safe navigation and reduce maritime accidents. Strategic partnerships among government agencies, research institutes, and private sector companies are also encouraging the development and deployment of next-generation multi-beam echo sounder technologies with enhanced swath coverage, higher resolution, and faster data processing.

Surface vessels are expected to be the leading platform segment during the forecast period.

Surface vessels are expected to lead the multi-beam echo sounder market during the forecast period, mainly due to their widespread use in naval, hydrographic surveys, and offshore prospecting. The long endurance, high reliability, and payload capacity of surface vessels make them the preferred platform for deep-water and large-scale mapping operations. Growing use of multi-beam echo sounders on manned survey ships, along with technological advancements in multi-mission operations, will likely boost demand in the market. Additionally, the rise of offshore renewable projects like wind farms and tidal energy installations is increasing the need for surface ship-based multi-beam echo sounder surveys for accurate site assessment and seabed characterization. Moreover, the adoption of hybrid operating modes, where vessels are configured to perform both traditional manned surveys and remote operations, is improving flexibility and survey efficiency.

Europe is expected to dominate the multi-beam echo sounder industry during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share due to its strong shipping and offshore industries, strict regulations on sea surveys, and significant investments in offshore wind farms and naval upgrades. Many European countries are expanding offshore wind farms, laying undersea cables, and exploring oil & gas, which require accurate seafloor maps for safety and planning. Modernizing naval fleets to enhance mine detection, coastal security, and underwater navigation also drives increased use of multi-beam echo sounders. The European Union supports projects that improve maritime safety, protect the environment, and grow the blue economy, further encouraging more agencies and companies to adopt advanced multi-beam echo sounder systems with higher resolution and faster data collection.

Key players in the multi-beam echo sounder companies include Kongsberg (Norway), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), NORBIT ASA (Norway), R2Sonic LLC (US), Tritech International Limited (UK), Exail (France), WASSP Limited (New Zealand), Imagenex Technology Corp (Canada), Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.(China), Hi-Target Navigation Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Cohort PLC (UK), Beijing Hydro-Tech Marine Technology Co., Ltd. (China), EdgeTech Inc.(US), and Picotech Ltd (UK).

