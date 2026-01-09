Soft Gaskets Market worth $5.56 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Soft Gaskets Market by Material Type, Product Type (Sheet Gaskets, Ring Gaskets, Envelope Gaskets, Molded Soft Gaskets), End-use Industry (Refineries, Power Generation, Automotive, Industrial Machinery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", Soft gaskets market is projected to grow from USD 4.12 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 5.56 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=3973772

Soft Gaskets Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 4.12 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.56 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.2%

Soft Gaskets Market Trends & Insights:

Soft gaskets, made from PTFE, rubber, CNAF, graphite composites, and elastomers, are preferred for the majority of low-to-medium pressure flange connections due to their versatility, chemical resistance, ease of installation, and low replacement cost.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The elastomeric material segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

By product type, the envelope gaskets segment is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The refineries segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Companies such as Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (Germany), KLINGER Group (Austria), and Garlock (US), among others, were identified as some of the star players in the Soft gasket market globally, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Spira Power, PGE Industries, and Denver, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Soft Gaskets Market"

200 - Tables

50 - Figures

250 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=3973772

Soft gaskets are primarily used for preventing leakage and maintaining operational safety within the industrial process of various industries, such as refiners, chemicals, automotive, power generation, HVAC, food & pharmaceutical, and industrial machinery. Soft gaskets can be made from elastomer, PTFE, graphite, or compressed fibre materials. These gaskets are easy to install and have the ability to conform to imperfect flange surfaces. Soft gaskets are used primarily for low to medium-pressure applications. The market for soft gaskets is driven by the rising industrial growth in developing countries, increased maintenance and turnaround work due to an ageing plant population, and regulatory requirements regarding the reduction of fugitive emissions from plants. Additionally, recent developments in material sciences have resulted in improved properties for existing materials and have expanded the number of applications for soft gaskets.

The elastomeric gasket segment has the largest share in the soft gasket market during the forecast period.

Elastomeric gaskets capture the largest market share in the soft gaskets market as they are the most versatile, widely applicable, and cost-effective sealing solution across industrial, automotive, and consumer sectors. Materials like NBR, EPDM, neoprene, silicone, and FKM offer an excellent balance of flexibility, compressibility, vibration absorption, and chemical/temperature resistance, allowing them to be used in thousands of everyday sealing points, from pumps, valves, compressors, and pipelines to engines, HVAC units, and household appliances. Their ability to conform easily to mating surfaces ensures reliable sealing even under moderate bolt loads or imperfect flange conditions, which makes them highly preferred for routine maintenance and mass-produced equipment.

"Envelope gasket is projected to be the fastest-growing type of soft gasket during the forecast period."

The envelope gaskets segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the overall soft gaskets market. Envelope gaskets consist of a compressible core material (rubber, CNAF, or metal) encapsulated between two layers of PTFE. Hence, envelope gaskets provide the non-reactive, corrosion-resistant, and hygienic sealing surface needed in chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food & beverage, and high-purity applications. The demand for these gaskets is growing rapidly in Asia, Europe, and North America. The global regulatory trend towards lowering contamination levels, eliminating all asbestos-containing products, and improving leak prevention has also accelerated the adoption of PTFE-based sealing products.

"Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest soft gasket market during the forecast period."

Asia Pacific is the largest soft gaskets market. It hosts the world's most extensive concentration of industries that rely heavily on sealing solutions, including refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, automotive manufacturing, power generation, water treatment, and general machinery production. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations together account for massive installed capacities of pipelines, pumps, compressors, and processing equipment, all of which require continuous use and replacement of soft gaskets.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=3973772

Key Players

The key global players in the soft gasket market include W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Garlock (US), Klinger Group (Austria), Datwyler Holding AG (Switzerland), Trelleborg (Sweden), Tenneco (US) IGP Group (India), Flexitallic (US), James Walker Group (UK), and Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (Germany).

Get access to the latest updates on Soft Gaskets Companies and Soft Gaskets Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Gasket Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Europe Industrial Gaskets Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Asia-Pacific Industrial Gaskets Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Non-metallic Gaskets Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Gas Separation Membranes Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg